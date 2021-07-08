MARKET NEWS

How to watch Black Widow in India: Check Scarlett Johansson-starrer release date, trailer and more

Black Widow, which finally gives Scarlett Johansson's Russian assassin-turned-superhero Natasha Romanoff her own spin-off, is scheduled to release in theatres in the US.

Moneycontrol News
July 08, 2021 / 01:44 PM IST

With the release of Black Widow, Marvel Studios is set to end its short hiatus -- involuntarily extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow has been sitting "in the can" since May 2020, as parent company Disney waited for theaters to reopen.

The release of the film has been delayed three times from an original May 2020 date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It, however, premiered on June 29, 2021, at various events around the world and received generally positive reviews from critics, with praise for the performances and action sequences.

Black Widow release data

Black Widow, which finally gives Scarlett Johansson's Russian assassin-turned-superhero Natasha Romanoff her own spin-off, is scheduled to release in theatres in the US on July 9.

Besides, there will be simultaneous releases through Disney+ with Premier Access.

Scarlett Johansson's much-awaited solo superhero outing as the Marvel character Black Widow will follow the events of "Captain America: Civil War" (2016).

Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) finds herself on the run and forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Romanoff must deal with her history as a spy and her broken relationships from long before she became an Avenger.

How to watch Black Widow in India

Marvel enthusiasts in India may try to watch it through illegal means (checking torrent sites). However, the film is likely to be released on Disney+ Hotstar and those with membership will be able to stream it. Even though there is no confirmation yet from Disney+ Hotstar, the pre-order button on the official Marvel website is redirecting to Disney+ Hotstar (when checked last).

Black Widow, a Walt Disney Co. release, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America for intense sequences of violence/action, some language and thematic material. The film has a running time of 134 minutes.
Tags: #Black Widow #Entertainment #Hollywood #Scarlett Johansson #trending
first published: Jul 8, 2021 01:42 pm

