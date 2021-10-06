HBO Max drops the teaser of 'House of Dragon', a prequel to 'Game of Thrones'

HBO Max releases the teaser of House of Dragons. (Image: Twitter)

HBO Max has dropped the teaser trailer of its much-anticipated show, 'House of the Dragons', which is a prequel to its widely acclaimed show, 'Game of Thrones'. The teaser was released on October 5 and the show is set to air next year, in 2022.

'House of the Dragons' which is set 200 years prior to the events of 'Game of Thrones' has been given a 10 episode timeline by HBO Max. The show tells the story of House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war that became known as the 'Dance of the Dragons'. It is based on George R.R. Martin’s book 'Fire & Blood'.

The teaser features snippets of various fight sequences and jousting with the voiceover of Prince Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith, saying "Gods, kings, fire and blood. Dreams didn’t make us kings — dragons did.”

It introduces the primary characters of the show. Paddy Considine makes an appearance as King Viserys I Targaryen, the King of the Seven Kingdoms. Emma D'Arcy stars as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Viserys's firstborn and a dragon rider.

Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal will serve as co-showrunners on the series, and will also serve as executive producers along with Martin and Vince Gerardis. Martin and Condal co-created the show.