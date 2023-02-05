English
    Grammy Awards 2023: When and where to watch the event live

    Grammys 2023: "Queen Bey" Beyonce has the most nominations (nine), followed by Rapper Kendrick Lamar and pop diva Adele.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST
    Watch music’s biggest stars compete for the most coveted honours.

    Grammy Awards 2023, the biggest night in music, is all set to take place in Los Angeles on the evening of February 5. The awards will be presented at 8 pm  ET. According to Indian time that's 6.30 am on February 6.

    Music's most coveted awards will be handed out at the Crypto.com Arena in LA. Anticipation is building up about who will take home the chief awards -- Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

    "Queen Bey" Beyonce leads the pack with nine nominations. Rapper Kendrick Lamar has eight nominations and pop diva Adele and balladeer Brandi Carlile have seven each.

    To watch the big event live, you can visit the official website https://live.grammy.com/. Here, you can also catch all the red carpet looks and interviews.