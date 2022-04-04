Grammy Awards 2022: Jon Batiste's 'We Are' wins Album of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo is Best New Artist

The Grammy Awards, the biggest event is music, took place Las Vegas on Monday. Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste and Silk Sonic have emerged as the key winners.
Here is a look at all the artistes who won big at Grammys 2022.
Album of the Year Grammy: "We Are": Jon Batiste
Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Song of the Year: "Leave The Door Open": Silk Sonic
Record of the Year: "Leave The Door Open": Silk Sonic
Best Pop Solo Performance: "Drivers License": Olivia Rodrigo
Best pop/duo group performance: Doja Cat featuring SZA for "Kiss Me More"
Best Rap Album : "Call Me If You Get Lost": Tyler, the Creator
Best Rap Song: "Jail" Kanye West, Jay-Z
Best Rap Performance: "Family Ties": Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance: Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby for "Hurricane"
Best Country Album: "Starting Over": Chris Stapleton
Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton for "You Should Probably Leave "
Best country duo/group performance: Brothers Osborne for "Younger Me"
Best Rock Song: "Waiting on a War": Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album: "Medicine at Midnight": Foo Fighters
Best Rock Performance: “Making a Fire" Foo Fighters
Best Children’s Music Album: "A Colorful World": Falu
Best Global Performance: "Mohabbat" by Pakistani vocalist Arooj Aftab
Best Global Music Album: Mother Nature, Anglique Kidjo
Best Musical Theater Album: The Unofficial Bridgerton MusicalBest R&B Performance: “Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic and “Pick Up Your Feelings" by Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance: HER for "Fight for You "
Best Metal Performance: “The Alien": Dream Theater
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Love for Sale": Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: “Subconsciously": Black Coffee
Best Alternative Music Album: “Daddy’s Home": St. Vincent
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: “Tree Falls": Taylor Eigsti
Best Comedy Album: Louis CK
Producer of the Year (Classical): Judith ShermanProducer of the Year (Non classical): Jack Antonoff