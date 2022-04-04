English
    Grammy Awards 2022: Jon Batiste's 'We Are' wins Album of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo is Best New Artist

    Grammys 2022: R&B duo Silk Sonic take the Song of the Year and Record of the Year awards for "Leave The Door Open".

    Moneycontrol News
    April 04, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST
    Grammys 2022: Jon Batiste had led the nominations for the top music awards this year.

    Grammys 2022: Jon Batiste had led the nominations for the top music awards this year.


    The Grammy Awards, the biggest event is music, took place Las Vegas on Monday. Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste and Silk Sonic have emerged as the key winners.

    Here is a look at all the artistes who won big at Grammys 2022. 

    Album of the Year Grammy:  "We Are": Jon Batiste

    Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

    Song of the Year: "Leave The Door Open": Silk Sonic

    Record of the Year: "Leave The Door Open": Silk Sonic

    Best Pop Solo Performance: "Drivers License": Olivia Rodrigo

    Best pop/duo group performance: Doja Cat featuring SZA for "Kiss Me More"

    Best Rap Album : "Call Me If You Get Lost": Tyler, the Creator

    Best Rap Song: "Jail" Kanye West, Jay-Z

    Best Rap Performance: "Family Ties": Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

    Best Melodic Rap Performance: Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby for "Hurricane"

    Best Country Album: "Starting Over": Chris Stapleton

    Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton for "You Should Probably Leave "

    Best country duo/group performance: Brothers Osborne  for "Younger Me"

    Best Rock Song: "Waiting on a War": Foo Fighters

    Best Rock Album: "Medicine at Midnight": Foo Fighters

    Best Rock Performance: “Making a Fire" Foo Fighters

    Best Children’s Music Album: "A Colorful World": Falu

    Best Global Performance: "Mohabbat" by Pakistani vocalist Arooj Aftab

    Best Global Music Album: Mother Nature, Anglique Kidjo

    Best Musical Theater Album: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

    Best R&B Performance: “Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic and “Pick Up Your Feelings" by Jazmine Sullivan

    Best Traditional R&B Performance: HER for "Fight for You "


    Best Metal Performance: “The Alien": Dream Theater

    Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Love for Sale": Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

    Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: “Subconsciously": Black Coffee

    Best Alternative Music Album: “Daddy’s Home": St. Vincent

    Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: “Tree Falls": Taylor Eigsti

    Best Comedy Album: Louis CK

    Producer of the Year (Classical): Judith Sherman

    Producer of the Year (Non classical): Jack Antonoff
    Tags: #Grammy awards 2022 #Grammy awards music #Grammys #Grammys 2022
    first published: Apr 4, 2022 06:46 am
