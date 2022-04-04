Grammy Awards 2022: Jon Batiste's 'We Are' wins Album of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo is Best New Artist

Grammys 2022: Jon Batiste had led the nominations for the top music awards this year.

The Grammy Awards, the biggest event is music, took place Las Vegas on Monday. Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste and Silk Sonic have emerged as the key winners.

Here is a look at all the artistes who won big at Grammys 2022.

Album of the Year Grammy: "We Are": Jon Batiste

Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Song of the Year: "Leave The Door Open": Silk Sonic

Record of the Year: "Leave The Door Open": Silk Sonic

Best Pop Solo Performance: "Drivers License": Olivia Rodrigo

Best pop/duo group performance: Doja Cat featuring SZA for "Kiss Me More"

Best Rap Album : "Call Me If You Get Lost": Tyler, the Creator

Best Rap Song: "Jail" Kanye West, Jay-Z

Best Rap Performance: "Family Ties": Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance: Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby for "Hurricane"

Best Country Album: "Starting Over": Chris Stapleton

Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton for "You Should Probably Leave "

Best country duo/group performance: Brothers Osborne for "Younger Me"

Best Rock Song: "Waiting on a War": Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album: "Medicine at Midnight": Foo Fighters

Best Rock Performance: “Making a Fire" Foo Fighters

Best Children’s Music Album: "A Colorful World": Falu

Best Global Performance: "Mohabbat" by Pakistani vocalist Arooj Aftab

Best Global Music Album: Mother Nature, Anglique Kidjo

Best Musical Theater Album: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Best Traditional R&B Performance: HER for "Fight for You "

Best Metal Performance: “The Alien": Dream Theater

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Love for Sale": Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: “Subconsciously": Black Coffee

Best Alternative Music Album: “Daddy’s Home": St. Vincent

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: “Tree Falls": Taylor Eigsti

Best Comedy Album: Louis CK

Producer of the Year (Classical): Judith Sherman

