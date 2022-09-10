From Brahmastra to Baahubali, a look at the most expensive Indian films

Representative Source: Shutterstock

On top of the list of most expensive Indian film is the 2022 release RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR which took the box office by storm. The historical drama made with a budget of Rs 550 crore had around 2,800 visual effects (VFX) shots and had got on board 18 VFX studios. The film became the most successful release of 2022 so far and made over Rs 1,200 crore at the worldwide box office. Image: @RRRMovie

Lyca productions' 2.0 comes second on the list of the most expensive Indian films with a budget of Rs 500 crore. The 2018 release, starring two big stars--- Akshay Kumar from Bollywood and Rajinikanth from the Tamil film industry recovered its cost of production by earning around Rs 519 crore worldwide. Image: @2Point0movie

Brahmastra, one of the most talked about films of 2022, has also made huge investments in visual effects and brought on board the Nasdaq-listed Indian-British VFX and animation studio. The film with a budget of Rs 410 crore ranks third on the list of most expensive Indian films. The film and exhibition industry is pinning its hopes on the box office performance of Brahmastra after weak performances of some of the recent Bollywood releases this year. Analysts note that the COVID-19 impact has led to selective viewing of films in theatres and big screen spectacles like Brahmastra could bring back audiences in large numbers back to theatres. Image: @BrahmastraFilm

Saaho starring south superstar Prabhas of the Baahubai fame was the most talked about film of 2022, especially for its big budget of Rs 300 crore. However, the film saw a mixed response at the box office and collected around Rs 430 crore at the global box office. Image: @SaahoOfficial

Another Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam hit theatres this year with a budget in the range of Rs 300-350 crore. But the film did not live up to expectations and was unable to recover the cost of production. Despite the star power of Prabhas, the film collected around Rs 200 crore. Image: @RadheShyamFilm

Another big-budget and star-studded venture that failed to bring audiences in large numbers at the box office was the 2018 release Thugs of Hindostan featuring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif. The film which was made at a budget of Rs 310 crore collected around Rs 245 crore worldwide. Image: @TOHTheFilm

The Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 is based on India's victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup with a cost of production of Rs 270 crore released in theatres in 2021 just after the theatres reopened post the second COVID-19 wave. The film at the worldwide box office grossed Rs 186 crore. Image: @83thefilm

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the sequel to the 2015 release Baahubali: The Beginning is the highest-grossing Indian film with a collection to the tune of Rs 1,600 crore. The film's cost of production ran into Rs 250 crore. Image: Facebook

The 2017 period drama Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is another expensive Indian venture with a budget of Rs 215 crore. While the film was surrounded by controversies, the multi-starrer grossed Rs 545 crore at the global box office. Image: @filmpadmaavat