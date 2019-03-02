February keeps up box office momentum in 2019 with business of over Rs 300 crore

While January set the pace for Bollywood in 2019 with collections in the range of Rs 300- Rs 350 crore, February is maintaining the momentum with revenues to the tune of Rs 310 crore. And this is despite no holiday advantage and an added pressure of school examinations.

The month saw films like multi-starrer comedy flick Total Dhamaal and musical drama Gully Boy scoring high at the box office. For the Ranveer Singh-starrer Valentine's Day boosted the film's growth with the film having all the ingredients to attract the young audience.

On the day of love the film grabbed as much as Rs 19.40 crore which is close to 20 percent of the film's week one total. The right content at the right time helped Gully Boy enter the Rs 100 crore club in eight days.

On the other hand, the third installment in the Total Dhamaal franchise clicked with the family audience and managed Rs 99.30 crore in its first week.

Film trade experts are confident that Total Dhamaal will cross Rs 100 on day nine. Its overseas total also stands strong with a business of Rs 30.95 crore in seven days of its release.

While the film faced strong competition from the new release Luka Chuppi starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon on day eight, it is still gathering steam.

Looking at Total Dhamaal's solid hold in theatres, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that contribution from mass pockets and single screens should not be overlooked and more movies that hold pan-India appeal should be made to expect ache din for trade.

With Total Dhamaal maintaining its rhythm and Luka Chuppi packing up strong revenues, it looks like the genre of comedy will keep the entertainment quotient high even in the month of March.

The other two releases during this month Amavas and Ek Ladki ko Dekha toh Aisa Laga did not contribute much to the overall collections as the former added only Rs 2.85 crore and the latter earned Rs 20 crore.

But the month had something interesting to celebrate and that was Uri: The Surgical Strike trending even in its seventh week. The spillover effect of Uri added around Rs 66 crore to the grand total and the film yet shows no signs of slowing down despite competition from new releases and holdovers.

Down south a handful of films kept the audience entertained. Out of 10 releases from Tamil and Telugu industries together, RJ Balaji-starrer LKG made waves at the box office.

Reports estimate the film’s collection from the Tamil Nadu market at around Rs 10 crore and worldwide numbers at Rs 16 crore. LKG opened in theatres on February 22.

Telugu film NTR Mahanayakudu despite receiving positive reviews from critics could not hold strong at the box office. Its business in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana market remained disappointing as it could gather Rs 304 lakh by the end of four days of its theatrical run in the two territories.

As for Hollywood, February saw some decent business coming from James Cameron’s Alita: The Battle Angel that minted over Rs 8 crore total in India. However, it will be Captain Marvel that will up the interest amid the fan-base for Hollywood films in India.