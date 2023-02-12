English
    'Farzi' review | Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi are fantastic in this crime drama

    There are several pauses and silences that make 'Farzi' watchable. However, they belong to the department of acting and not writing.

    Karthik Keramalu
    February 12, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
    With 'Farzi', Shahid Kapoor makes his OTT debut and Vijay Sethupathi makes his Hindi web-series debut.

    The first thought I had upon learning about the teaming up of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi was that it’d be good for our eyes. We’d be able to see different kinds of anger and frustration on the screen and, maybe, even have a few laughs while we are going down that road because the series is coming from the makers of The Family Man. While Farzi ably delivers on the part that deals with rage and emotional turmoil, it doesn’t take comedy seriously. It's probably my fault, though. I wanted Michael (Sethupathi) to be as funny and smart as Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee).

    But Michael is more like a guy who’s prone to making jokes when he’s in the mood for it rather than a person who’s inherently quick-witted. And Sunny (Kapoor), as an artist who makes fake currency look authentic, always seems to be on edge. In times of anxiety and helplessness, however, Kapoor gives his best face to the camera.

    Sunny is afraid of two things mainly — of getting caught by the cops and disappointing his grandfather (played by Amol Palekar) who raised him. Nevertheless, it doesn’t stop him from venturing into an area where the lines between morality and immorality begin to blur. And since there’s a friend who’s willing to stick with him through thick and thin, he has one less thing to worry about. That friend is Firoz (Bhuvan Arora) who also tosses in an idea or two every now and again. But it’s mostly Sunny who captains the ship.

    The first season of Farzi has eight episodes and each of them runs anywhere between forty and sixty-five minutes. It, sometimes, feels like Raj & DK have expanded the story of a movie to fit the length of a series. There are many bits of information that are interesting on the surface, but they don’t work like a cracker. The married couple Michael and Rekha (Regina Cassandra) live separately and, though, the former shows an inclination towards setting everything right, he doesn’t put in the sort of effort that’s required to save a souring relationship.