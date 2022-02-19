English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar get married in Khandala farmhouse. See pics

    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar exchanged vows at the wedding ceremony.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 19, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST
    Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar at the wedding ceremony. (Image credit: Viral Bhayani)

    Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar at the wedding ceremony. (Image credit: Viral Bhayani)


    Bollywood power couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot today, February 19, in a low-key wedding ceremony in Khandala. Farhan and Shibani will reportedly have a court marriage on February 21, following which they will host a reception for their celebrity friends.

    The wedding ceremony took place at Farhan Akhtar’s father, Javed Akhtar’s farmhouse in Khandala. Instead of a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony or a nikah, the couple exchanged vows. Dandekar opted for a nude and red ensemble for the wedding, while Akhtar chose a black tuxedo.

    Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar at the wedding ceremony. (Image credit: Viral Bhayani) Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar at the wedding ceremony. (Image credit: Viral Bhayani)

    Actor Hrithik Roshan was spotted leaving the venue after the event.


    Close

    Related stories

    Other guests at the intimate wedding included actors Amrita Arora, Rhea Chakraborty, VJ Anusha Dandekar, filmmakers Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakesh Roshan, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

    Earlier in the day, Dandekar had shared her excitement by sharing a picture of her holding a pair of red high heels on her Instagram stories. “Let’s do this," she wrote.

    Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar met on the sets of the reality show I Can Do That. While he was the host of this show, she was a contestant.

    The actors made their relationship official in 2018.


    Dandekar  had shared a picture of herself and Akhtar on Instagram. While the latter's face was not visible, he re-shared the picture on his social media.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Farhan Akhtar #Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar wedding #Shibani Dandekar
    first published: Feb 19, 2022 04:51 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.