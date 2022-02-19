Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar get married in Khandala farmhouse. See pics

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar at the wedding ceremony. (Image credit: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood power couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot today, February 19, in a low-key wedding ceremony in Khandala. Farhan and Shibani will reportedly have a court marriage on February 21, following which they will host a reception for their celebrity friends.

The wedding ceremony took place at Farhan Akhtar’s father, Javed Akhtar’s farmhouse in Khandala. Instead of a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony or a nikah, the couple exchanged vows. Dandekar opted for a nude and red ensemble for the wedding, while Akhtar chose a black tuxedo.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was spotted leaving the venue after the event.

Other guests at the intimate wedding included actors Amrita Arora, Rhea Chakraborty, VJ Anusha Dandekar, filmmakers Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakesh Roshan, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Earlier in the day, Dandekar had shared her excitement by sharing a picture of her holding a pair of red high heels on her Instagram stories. “Let’s do this," she wrote.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar met on the sets of the reality show I Can Do That. While he was the host of this show, she was a contestant.

The actors made their relationship official in 2018.

Dandekar had shared a picture of herself and Akhtar on Instagram. While the latter's face was not visible, he re-shared the picture on his social media.