Enhance exposure of Indian cinema in US, says Oscar Academy head John Bailey

President of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences John Bailey said the Indian film industry is one of the biggest in the world and should increase its presence internationally and at the Academy.

Speaking at the Interactive Session with Stakeholders of Media and Entertainment Industry organized by FICCI on Tuesday, Bailey said, “India is a land of storytellers. I appreciate the enthusiasm of the Indian film industry. I would like to see more members from India at the Academy.”

Bailey, who is also the Governor at the Oscar Academy, applauded the large number of movies produced in India on his visit.

“My understanding is that 1,800 movies in a year are produced in India, which is more than four times the number that we make in the United States. It’s important that there should be more representation of Indian cinema abroad,” he said.

On the popularity of Indian films at the Oscars, Bailey said, “Indian cinema is not that well known to Hollywood-based Academy members as much as French, English, Italian or, basically, Western cinema is.” He said limited distribution and exposure of Indian cinema in the US was the key reason.

“The fault lies within the industry. We are not promoting Indian movies in the international market. There is no restriction in applying for any international festivals. These festivals help the movies get due recognition at the global circuit,” renowned lyricist and filmmaker Amit Khanna said.

“I understand that Indian cinema is doing very well in China and other countries; so it's also up to the Indian film industry to increase its efforts in the US as well,” Bailey said.

"The Academy and film institutes around the world are encouraging and supporting diversity without compromising on the artistic values in films," he added.