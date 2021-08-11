MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Dream Sports launches $250 million fund to invest in startups

It will invest in startups which can generate $100m revenue in five years.

M. Sriram
Mumbai / August 11, 2021 / 08:22 PM IST
Rank 7 | Dream11 | Sector: Software | Valued at: $5 billion (Image: News18)

Dream Sports, the parent of fantasy gaming app Dream11, has launched a $250 million fund to invest in sports, gaming and fitness-tech startups, its latest attempt to diversify and attract more users.

Dream Capital- the corporate and mergers and acquisitions arm will invest between $1 million and $100 million across stages, open to taking a minority stake or acquiring companies outright. Dream Capital is being funded by Dream Sports balance sheet- which means that the TPG-backed unicorn is using its reserve profits to invest in such new initiatives.

Because it is balance-sheet funded, it does not have the restrictions that venture capital firms have, of generating returns in a certain time frame, returning money to investors quickly or investing in certain stages. It is looking for startups which can have $100 million in revenue in five years.

“Dream Sports has a collective user base of 125 million sports fans, and we recognise the great growth opportunities in sports, gaming and fitness-tech in India. As entrepreneurs ourselves, we are here to back other entrepreneurs through Dream Capital and provide them with access to our 125 million-strong user base and operational support from our expert team of CXOs,” Dream Sports co-founder and CEO Harsh Jain said.

It has made eight investments so far, including DreamGameStudios, a mobile gaming studio, SoStronk - an esports platform for competitive gamers and Elevar - a performance sports footwear and equipment brand. Its other large investment also includes FanCode, a subscription-based sports streaming platform.

Close

“As a multi-stage CVC (corporate venture capital fund), we provide patient capital plus deep tactical insights to startups to increase their probability of success. Our aim is to complement entrepreneurs with our strategy, product, and marketing knowledge that is not typically accessible at an early stage,” said Dev Bajaj, managing director of Dream Capital.
Tags: #Dream Sports #Dream11 #funding #Startup
first published: Aug 11, 2021 08:22 pm

