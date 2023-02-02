Bryan Adams crafting albums amid 65th Grammy Awards nomination

Bryan Adams has nabbed his first Grammy nomination in over two decades. (Photo: Twitter)

Bryan Adams may have nabbed his first Grammy nomination in over two decades, but he won't be at the ceremony. He's got a gig that night.

The Canadian rock star had committed to a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday and he didn't want to disappoint his fans or his crew by cancelling.

"Work is work. I mean, I've got 40 people in my tour, so I want to make sure I keep them in hot food and shoes, you know?" he said earlier this week.

Working hard is a theme for Adams, who last year released four albums his 15th studio effort, So Happy It Hurts, the cast album for Pretty Woman: The Musical and Classic and Classic Pt. II, which saw him re-record songs from his catalog and handle most of the instruments.