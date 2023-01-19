English
    'RRR' doesn't make it to BAFTA nominations 2023. See full list of nominees

    SS Rajamouli’s epic drama “RRR”, which is an award season favourite across the sea in the United States, didn’t get a nomination in any category at the BAFTAs.

    January 19, 2023 / 08:55 PM IST
    The BAFTAs will be held on February 20.(Image: Bafta)

    The British Academy film awards announced their nominations for 2023 and "All Quiet on the Western Front" tied as the most-nominated foreign language film in British cinema history, receiving 14 nods at the upcoming BAFTA awards. SS Rajamouli’s epic drama “RRR”, which is an award season favourite across the sea in the United States, didn’t get a nomination in any category at the BAFTAs.

    Here is the full list of nominations for the BAFTA Awards 2023:

    Best film

    All Quiet on the Western Front

    The Banshees of Inisherin

    Elvis

    Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Tár

    Outstanding British film

    Aftersun

    The Banshees of Inisherin

    Brian and Charles

    Empire of Light

    Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

    Living

    Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

    See How They Run

    The Swimmers

    The Wonder

    Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

    Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (writer/director)

    Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)

    Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (director)

    Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (writer)

    Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy (director)

    Best film not in the English language

    All Quiet on the Western Front

    Argentina, 1985

    Corsage

    Decision to Leave

    The Quiet Girl

    Best documentary

    All That Breathes

    All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

    Fire of Love

    Moonage Daydream

    Navalny

    Best animated film

    Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

    Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

    Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

    Turning Red

    Best director

    Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front

    Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

    Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

    Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Todd Field – Tár

    Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

    Best original screenplay

    Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

    Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

    Todd Field – Tár

    Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

    Best adapted screenplay

    Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western

    Front

    Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

    Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

    Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

    Samuel D Hunter – The Whale

    Best actress

    Cate Blanchett – Tár

    Viola Davis – The Woman King

    Danielle Deadwyler – Till

    Ana de Armas – Blonde

    Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

    Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Best actor

    Austin Butler – Elvis

    Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

    Brendan Fraser – The Whale

    Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

    Paul Mescal – Aftersun

    Bill Nighy – Living

    Best supporting actress

    Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

    Hong Chau – The Whale

    Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

    Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness

    Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Carey Mulligan – She Said

    Best supporting actor

    Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

    Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

    Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

    Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

    Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

    Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

    Best original score

    All Quiet On The Western Front

    Babylon

    The Banshees of Inisherin

    Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

    Best casting

    Aftersun

    All Quiet on the Western Front

    Elvis

    Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Triangle of Sadness

    Best cinematography

    All Quiet on the Western Front

    The Batman

    Elvis

    Empire of Light

    Top Gun: Maverick

    Best editing

    All Quiet on the Western Front

    The Banshees of Inisherin

    Elvis

    Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Top Gun: Maverick

    Best production design

    All Quiet on the Western Front

    Babylon

    The Batman

    Elvis

    Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

    Best costume design

    All Quiet on the Western Front

    Amsterdam

    Babylon

    Elvis

    Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

    Best makeup & hair

    All Quiet on the Western Front

    The Batman

    Elvis

    Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

    The Whale

    Best sound

    All Quiet on the Western Front

    Avatar: The Way of Water

    Elvis

    Tár

    Top Gun: Maverick

    Best special visual effects

    All Quiet on the Western Front

    Avatar: The Way of Water

    The Batman

    Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Top Gun: Maverick

    Best British short animation

    The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

    Middle Watch

    Your Mountain Is Waiting

    Best British short film

    The Ballad of Olive Morris

    Bazigaga

    Bus Girl

    A Drifting Up

    An Irish Goodbye

    EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)

    Aimee Lou Wood

    Daryl McCormack

    Emma Mackey

    Naomi Ackie

    Sheila Atim

    The BAFTAs will be held on February 20.
