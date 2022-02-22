English
    Aryan Khan to debut as a writer for Amazon series, Red Chillies film: report

    Shah Rukh Khan had revealed several times in the past about Aryan Khan’s inclination towards filmmaking.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 22, 2022 / 04:17 PM IST
    Aryan Khan has been working on several projects as a writer.

    Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is reportedly all set to debut as a writer for an OTT series on streaming giant Amazon Prime and a feature film for his father’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment, entertainment website Pinkvilla reported.

    Aryan has been developing multiple ideas apart from these two, sources told Pinkvilla.

    The Amazon series is about a die-hard fan with elements of thrill while not much is known about the feature films, the report added.

    “Of all the ideas in development, the two in the forefront is a web-series for Amazon Prime and a feature film to be bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment. The Amazon Prime series is said to be about the life of a die-hard fan with some elements of thrill, however, the details of feature films are not known yet. If everything proceeds at the right pace, there’s a strong possibility of the show being greenlit by the platform this year itself,” revealed a source close to the development, Pinkvilla reported.

    Shah Rukh Khan had revealed several times in the past about Aryan’s inclination towards filmmaking. He was never interested in acting, the superstar had added.

    Aryan is reportedly working on several projects with Bilal Siddiqi as his co-writer at the Red Chillies writers room. The scripts are in the development stage.

    Aryan has been involved in his father’s other businesses too. He was last seen at the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL auction table this year with sister Suhana.
    Tags: #Aryan Khan #Aryan Khan filmmaking #Red Chillies #Shah Rukh Khan
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 04:17 pm

