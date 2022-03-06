Arjun Mathur on 'Jugaadistan': "I found this character to be ethical and full of integrity... I have a hard time turning things like that away"

Arjun Mathur as journalist Tarush Khetrapal in 'Jugaadistan'.

Arjun Mathur, who made a mark in India and globally playing the role of wedding planner Karan Mehra in Made In Heaven, is now playing an investigative journalist in the web series Jugaadistan.

Playing Karan Mehra earned Mathur, 40, a nomination for Best Performance by an actor at the International Emmy Awards. The hugely popular show opened up new opportunities, such as the series Gone Game (including season two), Jugaadistan and feature film Lord Curzon Ki Haveli.

Just back from a whirlwind shoot in the UK, Mathur spoke about the Lionsgate Play show that looks at the other side of campus life. Directed by Akarsh Khurana and also starring Sumeet Vyas, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rukshar Dhillon, Taaruk Raina, Gopal Datt and Ahsaas Channa, Jugaadistan explores examination scams, student politics, racism on campus and student-professor interactions, etc.

In a phone interview, Mathur spoke about the hustle.

How would you describe the title of the show and its themes?

Our title used to be ‘U-Special’, which I loved and was deeply disappointed when this was changed. U-Special is the Delhi University (DU) bus, so the title had a deep nostalgic connection with anyone who has attended DU. I suppose as a journalist, my jugaad or hustle translated into having sources in place, getting information on time and so on. There have been many campus dramas before this but the underbelly of university life has not been explored like this, in terms of student politics or examination scams, racism and other issues that exist in the young world of universities.

What about your character specifically?

I play journalist Tarush Khetrapal, who is probably inspired by some journalist we know. He’s trying to uncover what is going on because no one else is doing so. He believes the police are not living up to the task. So he decides to get to the root of the issue.

Have you consciously tried to break out of your “good boy” image?

I have but it’s hard especially when I come across material like this show. Initially Akarsh only shared scenes from season one for my character. He said if I connected with those scenes then I should read the entire show. I found this character to be ethical and full of integrity, and I have a hard time turning things like that away. That's what drew me to Tarush. Films like Brij Mohan Amar Rahe or Lord Curzon Ki Haveli give me the opportunity to break away from the good boy image and explore dark and twisted characters.

Is it easier when you are part of an ensemble or does it mean you have to work harder to make an impact?

Films are a collaborative process, even if you are a solo lead. Each project is different and you have to know that from the onset. Is this all mine and is the pressure on me or are there actors in the ensemble that you want to work with? In this case it was the latter. Not only are there stellar actors like Sumeet, Parambrata, Gopal Datt and Tanvi Azmi, additionally there is young blood. I didn’t know a lot of the new actors before but I was aware of their names because they are social media/ Gen Z stars. It’s very interesting to be around this young energy and for the first time I was a veteran actor on set. That was an amazing and novel feeling.

As a veteran on set, did you offer any tips or advice to the younger cast?

Not really. They are confident folk and can give me advice on how to increase my social media following and how to make dance Reels.

You have worked in mainstream Bollywood films (Luck By Chance, My Name is Khan), independent films (I Am, Brij Mohan Amar Rahe), shorts (Gods on Mountains) and web series. How does the web series experience compare?

I want to experience everything, but in general, series are different. Strangely, I enjoy watching series a lot more. I find they are more engrossing and you get to live with the characters. Having said that, making a series is really tiring. It's like shooting three to four feature films together. So right now, the way I am feeling, I want to get back to shooting some films which is why Lord Curzon Ki Haveli was so refreshing. I stepped away from over a year of shooting season two of Made in Heaven and shot a feature film in 15 days.

Are you repeatedly asked about Made in Heaven season 2?

I can post a picture of my cat and at least 10 comments will ask when season 2 is coming. No matter what I do, I can’t get away from it. We started shooting last February and should be done with the shoot this month.

Do you take anything away from the films you do and parts you play?

I go away with learning from every single project - some good and some bad. Every character teaches you something. Sub-consciously I retain the best qualities of every character I portray. Sometimes in real life I have been about to react to a situation in a certain way but then I have taken a moment and thought how would that character react and maybe his way is the better way. Most learning comes from the hardest projects or ones that are the biggest production nightmare. For example, one film very much gave me the confidence to think that I think I could direct because the director was just not present and I pretty much ghost-directed that.

What has been the impact of the International Emmy nomination?

Unfortunately the nomination came in a Covid year, so there was no ceremony, no real taking in of the experience as there might have been in another year. Internationally I have a really good agent in the UK and a manager in Los Angeles. But over here, I don’t know. Bollywood is its own beast. Also projects stalled or new ones were not being announced because of the pandemic, so one has to come out of this completely to really see how things have changed. The projects that have come my way - that growth happened with the release of Made in Heaven.