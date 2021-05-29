Arjun Kapoor buys swanky 4BHK sky-villa in Mumbai's Bandra worth Rs 20 crore

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is enjoying the success of his recent releases Sardar Ka Grandson and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, recently completed 10 years in Bollywood.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has bought a swanky 4BHK sea-facing sky-villa in Mumbai's posh locales in Bandra. The actor, who is enjoying the success of his recent releases Sardar Ka Grandson and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, recently completed 10 years in Bollywood.

The brand new 4 bedroom-hall-kitchen sky-villa is in 81 Aureate, a 26-floor building that offers extravagant lifestyle features and breath-taking views of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the Arabian Sea, and Mumbai’s glittering skyline, reported Bollywood Hungama.

According to the report, the building has 10 high-speed elevators with four personalised sea-facing capsule elevators with biometric security for each sky villa.

There are 81 sky villas in the building, comprising 4 Beds with a plunge pool in each villa, measuring 4,212 sq ft carpet area, designed by world-renowned designer HBA, the report stated.

Sonakshi Sinha too had reportedly bought a similar sky-villa and is Kapoor’s neighbour.

Although there is no confirmation about the precise amount paid by the two actors for the villas, it is estimated to be around Rs 20-23 crore at a cost of approximately Rs 48,000 per square feet, said the report citing major property websites which have quoted the price.

As per the report, the villas in the property have 13 feet floor to ceiling height and a European-French double-glazed glass window system of Alumil.

Some of the amenities which are a part of this posh property include a swimming pool, pool bar, jacuzzi, barbeque corner, an inbuilt gym and spa, yoga deck, mini golf, open cafe, pet corner, concierge services, business lounge, kids play area, and library.