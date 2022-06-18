Anil Kapoor: "If I have done an 'Eeshwar', I have also done a 'Ram Lakhan'. If I have done a 'Virasat', then I have also done a 'Biwi No. 1'"

Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor in 'JugJugg Jeeyo'.

Anil Kapoor's last film Thar was a western noir film that saw him sharing screen space with his son Harshvardhan. In the upcoming comedy and family entertainer JugJugg Jeeyo, releasing on June 24 in theatres, Kapoor plays the role of Varun Dhawan’s father, who wants a divorce from his reel-life wife Neetu Kapoor. Here’s what Kapoor had to say about the movie and his four-decade-old career. Excerpts:

Tell us a bit about your character Bheem in 'JugJugg Jeeyo'.

I think everyone wants to become a Bheem. They are thinking that way at least. Biwi hai magar dekh kahin aur rahein hain (smiles). Some people keep thinking while others do it. Bheem is one of those who does it.

You have done movies in the light-hearted zone such as 'Mubarakan', 'Welcome', 'No Entry' and now 'JugJugg Jeeyo'. You have also been experimenting with genres throughout your career with films such as 'Slumdog Millionaire', 'AK Vs AK' and 'Thar', among others. In a career spanning more than four decades, what is it that you want to do now to keep yourself creatively satisfied?

More of the same. I have done it all my life. If I have done an Eeshwar, I have done a Ram Lakhan. If I have done a Virasat, then I have done a Biwi No. 1. I have done a Thar which is totally out of the box. I have done an AK Vs AK and also a Malang which is such an over-the-top performance. I enjoy everything. Nothing comes easy. There is a lot of hard work, effort and thought that goes into it.

You have done comedies like 'Chameli ki Shaadi' and 'Khel' and more recently, 'Mubarakan'. But comedy is not easy to do...

I feel even Woh Saat Din was a good comedy. I have been very fortunate that even in other films, there were certain portions which were hilarious. Comedy is very tough. I have done some good ads too which people have loved. You get an opportunity to show your work in a limited time, which is even more difficult because you have only 30-60 seconds to make them laugh and smile.

There are bound to be highs and lows when someone has worked as long as you have. How have you worked through the lows?

There have been lows but not so much that tamboo mein ghabrahat ho jaye (not enough to cause a panic, laughs)! There were lows but they were touch and go. I have been very fortunate that way. It’s a combination of hard work, lady luck and making the right choices at the right time, grabbing them with both hands, learning from my mistakes and trying to not repeat them. God has been kind. There are people who are more good-looking, talented, hard-working and more passionate but lady luck doesn't always smile on them. Sometimes the father doesn’t get it and the son reaps the harvest; I think it’s my dad’s honesty, his humility and his humanity and I am reaping his goodness. He deserved more and he didn’t get it but he saw me getting it.

What are your criteria while selecting a script?

Everyone has their own taste. Everyone has their own intellect and mind, and what he or she feels is right. Sometimes you have a certain instinct, craft or talent which is more relatable to the people that whatever you say yes to, connects with them. Some people don’t care. They just do films which they feel they would want to see. Like my son Harsh. He wants to do films which he would want to see, which gives him happiness and satisfaction. Maybe people won’t like it today, but ultimately it will stand the test of time. For instance, he did Bhavesh Joshi Superhero or Spotlight or AK Vs AK. If I was in his place, I would have never done AK Vs AK. If I was Anil Kapoor’s son and a director said I am making a film with your father and you have one day’s work, I would have said, ‘Are you mad?’ He did the film. I didn’t tell him to do it. Then he did a film like Thar which is a western noir. He took that risk and people have connected with the film. He is making those choices. We feel ‘public ko pasand aana chahiye’. One has to see what is the reason someone has done a film. Sometimes it can be financial stress. Sometimes you say yes because a friend asks. What is important is that you survive.

How was it to have Neetu Kapoor back on the set?

We have known each other for many years, and she has been like a family member. When Karan (Johar) said she will be part of the film, I was very happy. What is great is that when she came on the set, we never felt the heaviness of the whole situation (her husband Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020).