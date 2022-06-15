English
    Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani take Mumbai Metro amid ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ promotions

    Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani decided travel by the Mumbai Metro on Tuesday.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 15, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
    The 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' trio was spotted travelling by the metro (Image credit: rameshlaus/Twitter)

    Bollywood celebrities using public transport is unusual enough to make the news, so that’s exactly what happened when Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani decided to take the Mumbai Metro on Tuesday.

    The three actors, along with Neetu Kapoor, are will soon be seen together in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Promotions are in full swing for the upcoming comedy-drama film, with Instagram dance challenges and several public appearances from the movie’s cast members – including the most recent one in Mumbai.

    Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani were filmed travelling by the metro and even enjoying a vada pav inside the train. In a video shared by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Anil Kapoor, 65, praised the metro for saving time during peak traffic hours.

    Metro se jaane se humne kam se kam aadha-pauna ghanta save kiya (We saved 30-40 minutes by taking the metro),” he said.


    Similar sentiments were expressed by Varun Dhawan, who praised the time-saving efficiency of the rail network. For the metro ride, Dhawan kept it causal in a pink T-shirt and sunglasses, while Kiara Advani wore a white tank top with jeans.

    Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Viamcom18 Studios and Dharma Productions, Jug Jugg Jeeyo will release in theatres on June 24. Besides its headline cast, the film also stars YouTuber Prajakta Koli and VJ Varun Sood in a cameo appearance.
    Tags: #Anil Kapoor #Jug Jugg Jeeyo #Kiara Advani #MMRDA #mumbai #Mumbai Metro #Varun Dhawan
    first published: Jun 15, 2022 11:57 am
