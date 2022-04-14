Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor - just married. See first pics of newlyweds

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, all smiles on their wedding day (Image: aliaabhatt/Instagram)

The first pics from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding are out. Alia Bhatt shared a series of dreamy pictures from their Mumbai wedding on Instagram. "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married," the couple said in a joint statement shared on Bhatt's Instagram.

"With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites," the statement said. "Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special." It was signed Alia and Ranbir.

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding was a private affair attended by close friends and family.

First pics from the wedding show that Alia made for a beautiful bride in a pastel outfit. Ranbir Kapoor complemented her in a cream-coloured ensemble.





