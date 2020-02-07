Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji emerges most profitable film of 2020 with 100% returns

Ajay Devgn has been consistent year-on-year at the box office with his films. In 2020, however, his latest offering Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has achieved a feat which no other film has done so far this year.

Hitting the theatres on January 10 this year, the film continues to stay strong at the box office with minimal decline even after 27 days of run in theatres.

In India, the Maratha battlefield drama currently stands at Rs 257 crore worth of revenues with an investment of Rs 125 crore. This means that the film has clocked 105 percent return on investment (ROI).

Return on investment (RoI) is calculated by deducting the budget from the collections (collections minus budget is equal to RoI). To calculate the percentage, the RoI is divided by the budget and multiplied by 100.

Along with the box office, Tanhaji has made a mark on BookMyShow platform by selling 5.5 million tickets (55 lakh). The platform has contributed over 40 percent of the film’s overall net box office collection so far. As much as Rs 100 crore has come from BookMyShow towards the film’s overall collections in the domestic market.

Tanhaji has emerged as the most profitable film of 2020 till now by overshadowing the holdovers as well as the new releases.

While the fan war between Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Tanhaji had pitted the two ventures against each other, it was the latter that maintained growth momentum at the box office.

Plus, new releases like Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman could not pull big crowds at the ticket windows and Tanhaji again became the preferred choice of the movie-goers.

While delivering a profitable venture is not a first for Devgn who has to his name successful offerings like Total Dhamaal, Raid, Golmaal Again with collections to the tune of Rs 150 crore, Rs 98 crore and Rs 205 crore, respectively.

Yet, Tanhaji finds a special mention because after a month long run the film is showing no signs of stopping.

Apart from the 2017 film Golmaal Again that recorded 156 percent ROI, the other two offerings — Raid and Total Dhamaal — despite being profitable stood at ROIs of 40 percent and 32 percent, respectively.

Tanhaji is also Devgn’s second film to score a double century in the last 10 years.

Along with Tanhaji’s strong run, another positive sign this year for the film business is coming from the ticket sales at BookMyShow which saw highest ever ticket sales for a single day by selling 2.1 million tickets.

The platform also crossed one million tickets sold each day for seven consecutive days ending January 16. This was aided by release of movies including Tanhaji, Chhapaak, Darbar (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi), Ala Vaikunthapurramloo (Telugu) and Sarileru Neekevaaru (Telugu).