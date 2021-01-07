After venturing into film distribution, UFO Moviez to now release Master across key circuits in North India

The Hindi version of Master will release on January 14.

UFO Moviez, a digital cinema distribution network and in-cinema advertising platform which recently ventured into film distribution space will now release south superstar Vijay's Master across circuits in North India in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Master is the third film that UFO Moviez is distributing after Richa Chadda's Shakeela and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi.

UFO Moviez will release the Hindi dubbed version of the film across central India, Rajasthan, Delhi/Uttar Pradesh and East Punjab circuits.

The company is likely to release the film in over 500 screens on January 14.

While the Tamil version of Master will release on January 13, the film's Hindi version Vijay The Master will release on January 14.

"Master has the potential to revive the fortunes of the ailing cinema industry and prompt release of big budget films across India. We intend to aggressively cross promote stars of one region in other regions with a vision of one nation one film,” said Kapil Agarwal, Joint Managing Director, UFO Moviez.

Agarwal in an earlier interview had also emphasized that UFO Moviez will be bringing a lot of south Indian content in dubbed languages which do not come to northern markets because of the P&A (print and advertising) cost. "We will also try taking Hindi films to southern markets," he had said.

Master is an important film in the current times for both multiplex operators as well as single screen theatre owners.

Akshaye Rathi, Director, Saroj Screens Pvt Ltd, a single screen cinema chain, said, “A true entertainer like Master will provide some oxygen to thousands of single screen cinemas. This film can truly be the turning point that will kickstart the industry's march towards normalcy.”

Sharing similar sentiments, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures said, “Master is one of the most keenly awaited films. Entire film business would be watching its box office numbers closely. Master’s release is the beginning of film sector’s recovery.”