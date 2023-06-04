80 years of Ilaiyaraaja: Best songs of the music maestro across 5 film industries

Music composer Ilaiyaraaja. (Photo: Ilaiyaraaja/Twitter)

Ilaiyaraaja, the Cumbum, Tamil Nadu-born music man who doesn’t need an introduction, turned 80 on June 2. His compositions are nothing less than therapy. The much-celebrated music composer has ruled the last four decades of Indian cinema, across five languages. Often called Raasayya and better known as Isaignani, the maestro has composed more than 8,500 songs in all these years. And the Indian music industry owes him big time.

Not only a music composer, he's also been a lyricist, orchestrator, music conductor and an arranger as well. Not many know that Ilaiyaraaja is particular about documenting rural folk and countryside narratives in his music. For it renders much-needed authenticity to any film's music. With his debut film Annakkili (1976), 47 years ago, he became the go-to name for soulful, soothing and meaningful music. And these qualities of his music brought him success over the years.

Notable scholar Sundar Kaali maintained that Ilaiyaraaja revamped the concept of music not just in the Tamil cinema but across the country as well. He also started showcasing the flair he had for Carnatic music in national award-bagging films like Kadhal Oviyam (1982), Sindhu Bhairavi (1985), Salangai Oli (1985) and Rudraveena (1988).

Ilaiyaraaja, the renowned Indian music composer, had a long-standing work relationship with the director K Balachander. They collaborated on numerous successful films in the Tamil film industry (aka Kollywood) during the 1970s and 1980s. Balachander is known for his impactful storytelling and socially relevant themes and Ilaiyaraaja's music played a significant role in enhancing the emotional depth of his films. Together, they created some memorable soundtracks that are still cherished by fans today.

A trendsetter

One of those rare musicians in the world who has to his credit a fan base across generations. Ilaiyaraaja's journey in music began in childhood, when he exhibited a keen interest in music. He received formal training in classical music and learnt to play several instruments. In the early 1970s, he began his career as a session musician, who played for various composers in the film industry. It was in 1976 that he got his breakthrough as an independent composer with the Tamil film Annakili. The success of the film's soundtrack marked the beginning of his illustrious career, and he went on to dominate the music scene for several decades, earning numerous accolades and awards along the way.

A much-needed change in the music industry

Ilaiyaraaja has won over 40 Filmfare Awards South, 15 National Film Awards, and the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award. He is considered to be one of the greatest film composers of all time, and his music has had a profound impact on Indian cinema and culture. So, what's so unique about his music?

Pioneering musical style: Ilaiyaraaja is known for his innovative and distinctive musical style that revolutionised Tamil film music. He introduced a fresh and experimental approach by blending various genres such as Indian classical music, folk, Western classical, jazz, and rock. His compositions were characterised by complex orchestrations, rich melodies, and intricate harmonies, setting him apart from his contemporaries.

Melodic mastery: Ilaiyaraaja's compositions are revered for their melodiousness and emotional depth. His ability to craft soul-stirring melodies played a significant role in his popularity. He had an innate understanding of musical nuances and an exceptional talent for creating tunes that left a lasting impact on listeners.

Vast body of work: Ilaiyaraaja's journey in music spans several decades, and he has composed music for over 1,000 films in various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. His prolific output, combined with consistent quality, has garnered him a massive fan base across different regions of India.

Versatility and experimentation: Ilaiyaraaja's versatility as a composer allowed him to cater to a wide range of genres and moods. Whether it was romantic ballads, foot-tapping folk songs, or soulful devotional tracks, he showcased his ability to adapt to different musical requirements. He also experimented with unconventional instruments and sounds, pushing the boundaries of film music.

Deep emotional connect: Ilaiyaraaja's compositions often struck a chord with the listeners due to their profound emotional impact. He had an innate ability to capture the essence of a film's narrative and enhance its emotional quotient through his music. This emotional connection resonated with audiences, leading to his enduring popularity.

Why ‘The Ilaiyaraaja’?

His music is timeless. Ilaiyaraaja's music has stood the test of time and is still enjoyed by people of all ages. His songs are often used at weddings, parties, and other celebrations, and they continue to be popular on radio and TV. A perfectionist, he pays great attention to detail and works long hours until he is happy with the result. This dedication to his craft has resulted in some of the most beautiful and memorable music ever created.

Ilaiyaraaja has composed an extensive catalogue of hit songs in multiple languages. While it's impossible to list all of his all-time hits, here are some notable and widely acclaimed songs across various languages:

Tamil

1. Raja Raja Cholan, Rettai Vaal Kuruvi (1987)

2. Ilamai Idho Idho — Sakalakala Vallavan (1982)

3. Kaatril Endhan Geetham — Johnny (1980)

4. Mouna Raagam Theme — Mouna Raagam (1986)

5. Putham Pudhu Kaalai — Alaigal Oivathillai (1981)

6. Poongatru Puthithanathu — Moondram Pirai (1982)

7. Chinna Chinna Vanna Kuyil — Mouna Raagam (1986)

8. En Iniya Pon Nilave — Moodu Pani (1980)

9. Kanne Kalaimane — Moondram Pirai (1982)

10. Thendral Vandhu Theendum — Avatharam (1995)

Telugu

1. Suvvi Suvvi —Swathi Muthyam (1986)

2. Vennello Godari Andam — Saagara Sangamam (1983)

3. Ilale Ilale — Maro Charitra (1978)

4. Aakasam Enatido — Geethanjali (1989)

5. Manasu Palike Mouna Geetham — Swathi Muthyam (1986)

6. Vidhata Talapuna — Sirivennela (1986)

7. Jagada Jagada — Geethanjali (1989)

8. Chukkalanti Ammayi Chakkanaina Abbayi — Chukkalanti Ammayi Chakkanaina Abbayi (2013)

9. Botany — Siva (1989)

10. Mounamgane Edagamani — Sagara Sangamam (1983)

Hindi

1. Aye Zindagi Gale Lagaa Le — Sadma (1983)

2. Surmayee Ankhiyon Mein — Sadma (1983)

3. Dilwale Raat Hai Jawan — Mahaadev (1989)

4. Ek Love Jodi — Anjali (1990)

5. Jaane Do Na — Cheeni Kum (2007)

6. Paa Theme — Paa (2009)

7. O Babuaa Yeh Mahua — Sadma (1983)

Malayalam

1. Thumbi Vaa — Olangal (1982)

2. Poovadikalil — Vyaamoham (1978)

3. Kuliradunnu Maanathu — Olangal (1982)

4. Kiliye Kiliye — Aa Raathri (1983)

5. Arike Arike — Dooram Arike (1980)

Kannada

1. Naguva Nayana Madhura Mouna — Pallavi Anupallavi (1983)

2. Jotheyali Jothe Jotheyali — Geetha (1981)

3. Santhoshakke — Geetha (1981)

4. Ee Cheluve — Gulabi (1996)

5. Baa Baare O Gelathi — Prema Raaga Haadu Gelathi (1997)6. Sihi Gaali Sihi Gaali — Aa Dinagalu (2007)