5 binge-worthy OTT shows shot in these gorgeous locations around India

Ever since OTT content began seeing a rise in popularity over the past couple of years, people have started getting all kinds of inspirations from their favourite shows — from gourmet recipes, to home revamps, to fashion glam and of course, travel bucket lists. Many Indian Web-series have ditched foreign locations (for good) and stuck to awe-inspiring destinations within the country that have played the perfect backdrops for these riveting plots. Grab some popcorn and hold onto your seats, for we are about to take you through some of the most beautiful shooting locations that got featured in five OTT shows recently.

Ladakh: Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein (2022)

Tahir Raj Bhasin in 'Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein', which was shot in Ladakh.

This exciting whydunit starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Anchal Singh in the lead, may not be a watertight thriller but is interesting enough to keep you engaged. The series is a messy drama where the happy-go-lucky protagonist turns into a man on a mission to protect his girlfriend and family from a powerful politician’s dangerous daughter obsessed with him. Set in the fictional town of Onkara, the cliffhanger was shot at multiple locations including Mumbai, Pune, Patiala, and parts of Madhya Pradesh. Witness the splendour of opulent palaces and diverse wildlife of the state, but also wait till the last few episodes of the series, which were shot in the charming moonscape of Ladakh. Towards the end, watch actor Arunoday Singh play a cold-blooded assassin climbing the rugged gigantic mountains in Chilling Village under minus-degree temperatures!

Kasauli and Manali: Aranyak (2021)

'Aranyak' was shot in Kasauli and Manali.

A popular crime thriller series streaming on Netflix, Aranyak is set in the fictional town of Sironah in Himachal Pradesh, and the breathtaking location is probably the most noticeable character of this moody mystery! With deep coniferous forests, winding hill roads, and cute timber homes with huge glass windows framing the facing mighty mountains, Kasauli and Manali have played the perfect setting for the interesting plots and twists. Trust ace actors like Raveena Tandon, Ashutosh Rana, Taneesha Joshi, and Zakir Hussain to keep you hooked, while the scenic beauty of the make-believe Himalayan town leaves you spellbound.

Jaipur: Mismatched (2020)

'Mismatched' was shot in Jaipur.

Mismatched is the perfect coming-of-age romantic series on Netflix that you just can’t stop binge-watching on. Partly because the drama, the fun, and the chemistry between Dimple (Prajakta Koli) and Rishi (Rohit Saraf) stand truly unmatched, and partly because both the seasons of the series were shot in the magical Jaipur. They take you right from the Pink City’s royal architectures, ancient forts, and age-old bazaars to the quirky new cafes, the campus scene of Aravalli Institute Jaipur, and luxury abodes like the Alsisar Haveli. We can’t wait to watch what exciting bucket list-worthy spots the third season brings soon!

Multiple locations: TVF Tripling (2016)

TVF Tripling was shot in multiple locations.

From Jodhpur and Manali in season 1, and Kolkata, Lucknow, and Sikkim in season 2, straight to Puducherry and Manali for season 3 — this show following three crazy siblings Chandan, Chanchal, and Chitvan (played by Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, and Amol Parashar) has mapped the length and breadth of the country, quite literally! If the perfect comic timings, the hilarious punchlines, and the beautifully-flawed lives of the three characters aren’t enough for you to love this ‘dramedy’ (they sure are, trust us!), there are gorgeous locations unfolding at every turn. A true euphoric world for road-trip lovers!

Kerala: Little Things (2016)

'Little Things' was shot in Kerala.

The Little Things fanbase has literally seen Kavya (Mithila Palkar) and Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal) grow together — from engaging in cheesy banters and weekend plans to dealing with real-world problems, financial crunch, and the challenges of being in a long-distance relationship. This romantic Netflix series is a warm hug, where the first three seasons were mostly located amid cosy, homely set-ups in Mumbai and Pune. But the fourth season screened earlier this year is more like a window to God’s Own Country! It is absolutely heartwarming seeing these two reuniting after 14 months of being apart and together exploring the backwaters of Alleppey, the misty meadows of Munnar, and the breathtaking scenery of Fort Kochi.