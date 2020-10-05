172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|entertainment|3-point-analysis-exhibitors-cheer-reopening-of-cinema-halls-after-six-months-but-will-moviegoers-shrug-covid-19-fears-5923131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Exhibitors cheer reopening of cinema halls after six months, but will moviegoers shrug COVID-19 fears?

Will people venture out, or is it going to be a dry festive season for multiplex operators? Let’s find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis

Moneycontrol News

With the relaxation allowed to cinema halls to operate at 50 percent capacity, the multiplex industry is breathing a sigh of relief.

Exhibitors, multiplex operators have been among the worst hit due to COVID-19, and the number of cases are still rising.

Will people venture out or is it going to be a dry festive season for multiplex operators? Let’s find out in this edition of 3-Point Analysis.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 02:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #multiplexes #video

