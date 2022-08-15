10 Bollywood films that zoom in on parts of India and the local culture

Actor Vicky Kaushal in 'Masaan'. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the movie shows us parts of Varanasi that are seldom captured in films and photos, like the burning ghats of Varanasi. (Screen grab)

Cities and states do not exist as mere settings in Hindi films any more. Often, they become characters, adding their unique cultural flavour, visual appeal and linguistic nuances to propel the story forward. Bollywood directors have travelled the length and breadth of the country to find locations that are suitable to their story. Here’s looking at a few Hindi films that truly captured the essence of India.

Masaan (2015)

Varanasi is a favourite location for many filmmakers who have often captured its ghats with their throngs of devotees. However, in Vicky Kaushal’s debut movie, director Neeraj Ghaywan decided to showcase some other facets of the city, including its burning ghats, especially the Harishchandra Ghat where funeral pyres are burnt round the clock. Ghaywan has also mentioned in an interview to a publication that Varanasi was the perfect setting for his movie because the city is an amalgamation of the circle of life and death.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015)

Bhumi Pednekar made her debut as an overweight girl in director Sharat Katariya’s Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Apparently, it is the first Hindi film to be shot entirely in the twin temple towns of Haridwar and Rishikesh. Set in the '90s, the movie takes us back to the days of mohalla politics, audio cassettes and double-breasted coats. The small-town setting is apt for the movie.

Gulabo Sitabo (2020)

If you wish to take a quick tour amid the small gullies, nooks and corners of Lucknow, then this Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer might just be the right movie to watch. The story about a grumpy old landlord and his stubborn tenant is set against the backdrop of Hazratganj and Chowk. The busy bazaars, grand havelis, tonga rides and the Lakhnavi tehzeeb that reflects in the narrative as well as in the dialogues is sure to transport you to the land of the nawabs.

Raazi (2018)

Meghna Gulzar’s sensitive movie about India-Pakistan relations was shot majorly in Punjab and Delhi but a large portion of it also depicted the beautiful valleys and landscape of Kashmir. Srinagar and Pahalgam reportedly, were the two locations the film’s director chose in Kashmir to take her story forward. In Raazi, Alia Bhatt played a Kashmiri woman who marries a Pakistani army officer in order to go to Pakistan as a spy.

Rock On 2 (2016)

Shillong’s history with rock music made it an apt location to shoot a movie which was about, well, rock music. The sequel of the highly successful Rock On!! did not really make the box office sing but when it came to locations, it was bang on point. Majorly shot in Shillong and some parts of Meghalaya including Umniuh village in Ri-Bhoi district, Cherrapunjee and Laitlum, the picturesque locations were an added draw.

Barfi (2012)

Darjeeling’s natural beauty and innate charm has ensured that a lot of Hindi filmmakers have found it feasible to shoot their movies there. One of the films that utilised the hill station’s picturesque locations to its best was the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Barfi. Ghoom Railway station, Chowrasta, Tindharia, Keventer’s and the mall road were some of the popular tourist destinations shown in the film. The sprawling tea gardens, prayer flags and the Capital Clock Tower added to the authenticity of the setting.

Golmaal (2017)

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty prefers Goa as the setting for most of his films but for the fourth film of his Golmaal series, Shetty opted for Ooty. Several song sequences and scenes were shot in the lush green hills and pastures of the hill station. The Ajay Devgn-Parineeti Chopra starrer was a visual treat for the audience.

Kahaani (2012)

In Sujoy Ghosh’s mystery thriller, a pregnant Vidya Balan arrives in the city of Kolkata in search of her missing husband during the festival of Durga Pujo. There is a lived-in feel that the director brings to the movie with its yellow taxis, puchka stalls, fish markets, the tram and the Victoria Memorial among others. The depiction of the Durga Pujo festival and the manner in which Balan disappears into the crowd of women wearing identical white sarees with red borders at the end, shows how familiar the filmmaker is with the city and its culture.

Finding Fanny (2014)

When five friends set out to look for Fanny, the love interest of Naseeruddin Shah in the movie, it leads to a road trip that gives one a glimpse of Goa beyond the sunny beaches and adventure sports. Reportedly, director Homi Adajania took the help of Goan writer Cecil Pinto to get the cultural nuances right for the quirky satire. Goan villages such as Saligao, Parra, Assagao, Aldona, Socorro and Cortalim were the shoot locations for the ensemble film also starring Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Kapur.

Hindi Medium (2017)

The capital of the country has its own cultural nuances and language and it takes a filmmaker who is familiar with the city to not overdo them. Director Saket Chaudhary achieved that balance with Hindi Medium, where Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar struggle to secure their child’s admission into an English medium school. From the affluent and posh South Delhi homes to the bylanes of Chandni Chowk and Karol Bagh, the flavour of the city becomes an important character in Chaudhary’s movie.