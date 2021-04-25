Endless Chinese food, Pink Floyd concert — Talentedge MD & CEO Aditya Malik shares his post-COVID wishlist

Aditya Malik is the head of Talentedge, an edtech company.

Note to readers: While we accept the reality of the coronavirus, it is important to be optimistic. We must believe that there will be a day when the disease will no longer be the all-destroying scourge it is today. And when that day comes, we will be able to enjoy life, maybe with a few adjustments, the way we did before COVID-19. To that end, we are starting ‘If Covid Vanished ...’, a series of interviews with corporate heads and achievers, where we ask them where they’d like to travel or eat, who’d they like to meet, and so on, if the world became Corona-mukt. Follow the series here.

Aditya Malik, the head of edtech company Talentedge, enjoys Chinese food. Sadly, no fortune cookie can tell us what the future holds for us. As of now, we can only dream about a life after the pandemic.

There are a number of things Malik would like to do if and when the crisis recedes. Among them are a visit to Shirdi, a Pink Floyd concert and yes, digging into Chinese.

A conversation with Malik on his wishlist when the worst of COVID is past us.

If COVID went away or became easily manageable, which city would you like to travel to first and why?

The first city I would like to visit is Shirdi. I love the serenity one finds there.

Which restaurant/ bar would you go to first and why?

Since I am a teetotaller, I’d like to go to my favourite restaurant China Kitchen and eat there endlessly.

Which famous stranger would you like to invite home and talk to and why?

Elon Musk, I am his fan. I would certainly enjoy having a cup of tea with Musk

What public performance/ occasion would you like to attend?

I am very fond of music, as it gives my mind the internal peace it needs. On that note, I would like to attend a concert by one of my favourite artistes, Pink Floyd. Old is truly gold.

What group activity would you like to participate in?

I reckon it would have to be an athletic activity that I would want to participate in. Perhaps a cricket game with colleagues could be an idea worth exploring.

What new skill would you like to learn?

I have been yearning to pick up another language for a very long time.

The first song that comes to mind when you think of a COVID-free world.

‘I Want to Break Free’ by Queen.

What bad habit will you work on eliminating in a world that is open again?

I would have to say the importance of sanitation and safety for everyone is paramount. In comparison to the present, one cannot even imagine how [poorly] we would keep our hands pre-COVID. This habit is what I will work on eliminating, so that the chances of the world being hit by something like this pandemic are minimal.

What will you do with your masks?

One doesn’t know what the future holds in this uncertain era. I will keep my masks with me.

What would your motto be for life after the pandemic?

Health is beyond anything in life.