Elon Musk wants Dogecoin fees reduced to make purchases cheaper

SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk has said that Dogecoin fees should be reduced to make purchases like movie tickets cheaper.

A Dogecoin enthusiast, Musk has been the most popular crusader of the meme cryptocurrency whose tweets are known to contribute to the price volatility of the coin.

Shibetoshi Nakamoto, the co-creator of Dogecoin, said, “Robinhood announcing wallets, AMC CEO not only talking about accepting Dogecoin but saying it was the single most interacted with a tweet he has ever made, the crypto market finally seeing some green. I gotta say…"



Super important for Doge fees to drop to make things like buying movie tix viable

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 22, 2021

“Super important for Doge fees to drop to make things like buying movie tix viable,” Musk replied.

American movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holding had announced that it will accept ether, bitcoin cash and litecoin alongside bitcoin for ticket purchases by the end of 2021.

Following the announcement, AMC CEO Adam Aron asked via Twitter whether the company should add Dogecoin to the list for making online payments. The poll results showed 68 percent of voters in favour of Dogecoin as a payment mode while 16 percent said no. The remaining 9 percent and 7 percent votes went to “Yes, but I won’t use it” and “No, Not that important” respectively.

“I never thought I would see this day. @ElonMusk liked my Dogecoin Twitter Poll tweet. If you happen to see this tweet too Mr. Musk, congratulations on Tesla and SpaceX. I have strived to be an innovator my entire career, but you sir are the epitome of innovation above all others,” Aron tweeted with a picture of poll results.

Fascinated by the results of the poll, Aron also stated that the poll was by far his “highest ever read tweet” 4.2 million views in 24 hours. “My most ever retweets, most ever replies. 140,000 votes 77% percent yes 23 percent no,” he stated.

He further announced that AMC will work to figure out how to accept Dogecoin.



I never thought I would see this day. @ElonMusk liked my Dogecoin Twitter Poll tweet. If you happen to see this tweet too Mr. Musk, congratulations on Tesla and SpaceX. I have strived to be an innovator my entire career, but you sir are the epitome of innovation above all others. pic.twitter.com/rIW6OpOnYL — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) September 22, 2021

Musk had also announced that SpaceX will launch the "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon" in the first quarter of 2022, with its commercial rocket company accepting the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin as payment.