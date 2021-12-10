MARKET NEWS

English
Trends

Elon Musk says 'thinking of quitting my jobs'. Twitter suggests career options

Elon Musk has over 65 million followers on the platform and is one of the few billionaire CEOs who enthusiastically interacts with his followers on social media.

Moneycontrol News
December 10, 2021 / 11:15 AM IST
Elon Musk has over 65 million followers on Twitter.

Elon Musk has over 65 million followers on Twitter.


Billionaire Elon Musk has once again left his followers baffled by wondering if he should quit job and become a full-time influencer.

“Thinking of quitting my jobs and becoming an influencer full-time wdyt (what do you think),” Musk tweeted.

But what Musk’s followers know already is that he is already an influencer from whom, a single tweet is enough is impact the share market as well as increase or decrease the value of cryptocurrencies.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief’s latest tweet evoked thousands of responses from social media users within minutes, with people giving multiple suggestions. Many said the entrepreneur should start a YouTube channel.

Among those who responded was MrBeast, one of the highest-earning YouTubers in the world. MrBeast offered to “coach” Musk “how to get YouTube views”.

Musk responded with an emoji of folded hands.

Elon Musk, an active user of Twitter, has over 65 million followers on the platform and is one of the few billionaire CEOs who enthusiastically interacts with his followers on social media. He regularly shares his thoughts on subjects that catch their eye with emojis, one-liners and memes.

Earlier this week, he claimed that he gave himself a haircut after photos of his quirky Mohawk was viral.

Photos did the rounds online of Musk arriving at Miami International Airport sporting the haircut with the sides of his head shaved. He was accompanied by his youngest son X Æ A-XII, his nanny and his pet dog.

The photographs sparked a meme fest on social media with one user even comparing Musk’s haircut to that of North Korea’s Kim Jong Un
Tags: #Elon Musk #MrBeast #SpaceX #Tesla
first published: Dec 10, 2021 10:27 am

