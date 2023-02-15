Elon Musk reveals Twitter's 'new CEO': 'So much better than that other guy'

Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal.

Billionaire Elon Musk introduced the “new CEO” of Twitter. It’s none other than his pet Floki, his Shiba Inu dog. Taking a dig at Parag Agrawal, the social media giant’s former CEO, Musk said the “new CEO” is “much better than that other guy”.

In a series of tweets, the entrepreneur shared photos of Floki seated at a table in the Twitter headquarters, dressed in an executive outfit. "The new CEO of Twitter is amazing," he tweeted.

"He's great with numbers.”



The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

In another tweet, Elon Musk said of Floki, “And has style.”



And has style pic.twitter.com/9rcEtu9w1Z

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

Musk fired Twitter’s Indian-origin chief executive officer Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and legal policy head Vijaya Gadde last October after his $44 billion takeover of the company. Soon after that, he laid off nearly half of Twitter's workforce in sweeping changes that have alienated investors and antagonised employees.

In December, Musk said he will resign as Twitter CEO as soon as he finds “someone foolish enough to take the job”. He was responding to the results of his Twitter poll which asked users whether he should step down as the head of Twitter.

“I will abide by the results of this poll,” he had promised.

CNBC had earlier reported that the Tesla and SpaceX chief is actively looking for a replacement to serve as the chief executive of the company. After acquiring Twitter in October 2022, Musk, 51, had said he would eventually look for a new chief executive, telling a court: “I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time.”