Elon Musk calls Indian-American Presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy 'very promising'

Vivek Ramaswamy found an endorsement from Elon Musk on X. (Image credit: www.vivekramaswamy.com)

Elon Musk, the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO, has lauded the presidential candidacy of Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy from the Republican party. Musk's endorsement comes with a video of an interview conducted by former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, during which Ramaswamy outlined his vision for the United States.

Calling him a "very promising candidate," Musk shared his sentiments while reposting a snippet of the interview on X, formerly Twitter. Ramaswamy is the youngest Republican presidential contender at 37.



This commendation stands as an intriguing development given the history between Musk and Ramaswamy. Several months ago, the Republican leader castigated Musk's interactions with Chinese ministers during a trip to China.

Musk, who had met China's Foreign Minister and announced plans to expand his business in the country, drew criticism from Ramaswamy, who accused China of manipulating prominent American business leaders to advance its agenda.

"It's deeply concerning that Elon Musk met with China's foreign minister...," Ramaswamy voiced his apprehension at the time.

Ramaswamy, dubbed by the New Yorker magazine as the "CEO of Anti-Woke Inc," is setting his sights on the 2024 US presidential election. The move placed him in the company of fellow Indian-Americans, Nikki Haley and Hirsh Vardhan Singh.

Ramaswamy was raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, and hails from a family of Indian immigrants - his father an engineer at General Electric and his mother a geriatric psychiatrist. A self-proclaimed "capitalist and citizen," Ramaswamy's studied at Harvard and Yale universities and reportedly has a net worth exceeding $500 million.

Ramaswamy initially made waves in the biotech sector, achieving success as a drug entrepreneur. He established Roivant Sciences in 2014, garnering recognition for developing five FDA-approved drugs.

In 2022, he ventured into asset management with Strive Asset Management, an entity dedicated to refocusing companies on excellence over politics, as per his official website.