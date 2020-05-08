App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elliot Alderson calls COVID-19 tracking app Aarogya Setu a 'surveillance system'

Alderson revealed his 'findings' on the COVID-19 tracking app in an article titled 'Aarogya Setu: The Story of a failure'.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ethical hacker Elliot Alderson, who exposed flaws in the Aadhaar Android application, has warned against privacy issues of the Aarogya Setu app.

The Centre was however, quick to respond and dismissed any kind of data breach or security issues raised by him.

Alderson revealed his 'findings' on the COVID-19 tracking app in an article titled 'Aarogya Setu: The Story of a failure'. He noted how hackers could gain access to information about – The number of people infected, unwell, declared as Bluetooth positive as well as the number of people using the app and the number of self-assessments made near the hackers' areas.

In a series of tweets, Alderson wrote: "A mobile application that sends your GPS coordinates regularly to a server owned by a government is a surveillance system."











First Published on May 8, 2020 05:27 pm

tags #Aarogya Setu #coronavirus #Cybersecurity

