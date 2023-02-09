English
    Earthquake in Indonesia: Water-front restaurant falls into sea, kills 4. Video

    Indonesia earthquake: Residents said people scrambled for safety, running from houses and shops when the quake struck.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 09:08 PM IST
    People stand on the roofing of collapsed shops in the port after a 5.1-magnitude earthquake in Jayapura, Indonesia's eastern province of Papua on February 9.

    At least four people were killed Thursday when an earthquake struck the capital of Indonesia's breakaway eastern region of Papua and crumpled a waterfront restaurant, officials said.

    The 5.1-magnitude quake hit around 1.28 pm (0628 GMT) on land just southwest of Jayapura city at a depth of 22 kilometres, the US Geological Survey said.


    "A cafe collapsed and four people died there. It fell into the sea," Asep Khalid, head of the Jayapura disaster mitigation agency, said in a press release.