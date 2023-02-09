English
    Watch: Syrian boy smiles, plays with rescue workers who pulled him out of rubble

    The video shows rescue workers cheering loudly as the child smiles and tugs onto one of their beards while others cuddle and kiss him.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    February 09, 2023 / 08:43 PM IST
    Screengrab from the now-viral video has been winning hearts on the internet.

    A Syrian boy, who was pulled out from under a mountain of rubble, was caught on camera smiling and playing with his rescuers. The clip is among the few that have been kindling hope among the thousands in Syria and Turkey as rescue operations continue amid a winter storm.


    The video, shared by Reuters news agency, shows rescue workers cheering loudly as the child smiles and tugs onto one of their beards while others cuddle and kiss him.

    The now-viral video has been winning hearts on the internet.