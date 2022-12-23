Chennai resident ordered Ferrero Rocher chocolates for Rs 45,000 on Dunzo in just 3 orders

Dunzo looks back on the year 2022.

After food delivery platform Swiggy, grocery service Dunzo has released its year-end report, highlighting some peculiar customer requests and orders.

The quick delivery app, that operates across eight cities, said milk was the most commonly-ordered items in all of them.

Coming to standout orders, it said a customer from Chennai ordered Ferrero Rocher chocolates worth Rs 45,000 in just three orders.

" That’s what you call a real chocolate craving," Dunzo said.

Another surprise from Chennai was more atta (flour) being ordered than rice.

"Rice-loving Chennai surprised us with double the atta orders in comparison to Delhi," Dunzo's report said.

In the sexual health products category, Mumbai and Delhi led the pack. Mumbai ordered three times more condoms and lubricants as compared to Delhi this year.

Dunzo's report also mentioned an unlikely service -- waking up a customer running late for their flight.

Mumbai ordered 3 times more condoms than Delhi in 2022 on Dunzo app

Dunzo agent wakes up customer who was running late for his flight

Before Dunzo, Swiggy had unveiled its year-end report "How India Swiggy'd 022".

Trends from its grocery delivery arm Instamart revealed users were making healthier food choices. Customers ordered over 50 lakh kgs of organic fruits and vegetables on Swiggy this year.

Among dishes ordered on Swiggy, Biryani was the most-ordered for the seventh straight year. Masala dosa was the second favourite.

Swiggy also gave shout-outs to four standout delivery partners from Kerala. Two of them delivered 8,300 orders while the other two clocked close to 6,000.

Customers thanked all partners by tipping a total of Rs 53 crore.

The year 2022 also marked a record number of restaurants and cloud kitchens -- over 1 lakh -- joining Swiggy.