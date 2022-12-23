Mumbai ordered 3 times more condoms than Delhi in 2022 on Dunzo app

The most commonly ordered item in all cities is milk, according to the Dunzo report.

Quick commerce company Dunzo has released its 2022 takeaways list as the year draws to a close revealing many interesting orders placed. While food items, chocolates and regular needs were ordered in whopping quantities, the report also shed light on other most common orders.

Mumbai and Delhi led the race in the condoms category. Mumbai zoomed past Delhi by ordering three times more condoms and lubricants compared to the national capital in 2022.

Rolling paper also featured among the top ordered items of Mumbai.

The most commonly ordered item in all cities is milk, according to the report. Onion, potato, tomato were the most ordered vegetables in all cities this year, holding the place for the second consecutive year. And bananas were the most ordered fruit on the app.

Dunzo’s report read: “We are proud to present yet another edition of our annual report which presents quirky and wacky insights on our shopper behaviour in 2022.”

It stated: “Even as the lockdowns were removed in the early days of this year, we can safely say that ordering daily essentials online was the single largest pandemic-triggered trend that is here to stay. Our orders continued to grow across food and non-food in the grocery category.”