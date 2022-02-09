MARKET NEWS

    Dream job tips from Patna woman who got Rs 1.10-crore package from Google

    Sampriti Yadav, who graduated from the Delhi Technological University in 2021 with a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) degree in IT, has been posted in London as a software engineer.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST
    Sampriti Yadav from Patna got a job offer from Google after a nine-round interview. (Image posted on Facebook by Humans of DTU)

    Sampriti Yadav from Patna got a job offer from Google after a nine-round interview. (Image posted on Facebook by Humans of DTU)

    A woman from Patna has landed a job with technology giant Google at an annual package of Rs 1.10 crore, Dainik Bhaskar newspaper reported.

    Sampriti Yadav, who graduated from the Delhi Technological University in 2021 with a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) degree in IT, has been posted in London as a software engineer, according to her LinkedIn profile.

    Yadav had secured a high-paying job with Microsoft during campus placements but kept looking for other opportunities. She sent her resume to Google and was shortlisted for an interview.

    She got a job offer from Google after a nine-round interview. “I never thought I would get such a big package in the first go but always had confidence that I would achieve something good,” Yadav told Dainik Bhaskar.

    Yadav said she dreamt of becoming an engineer since childhood. In Class 12, she made becoming a software engineer her goal.

    The woman told Dainik Bhaskar that she used to study for up to eight hours every day. Her mother, who has a Master of Science (MSc) degree in mathematics, helped her with the subject. Teachers and friends also motivated her to do better.

    Yadav said her family supported her when her exams or interviews did not go well.

    When asked how she achieved such a big feat, Yadav said: “We should always continue working hard. Our goals should be fixed. If you work hard, it is not very difficult to achieve this.”

    Yadav is also interested in plays and music. As a student, she took part in debates and poetry contests.

    Now, Yadav has begun a new chapter in her career with Google. “I'm grateful for the journey so far and excited for what lies ahead,” she said in a LinkedIn post.
    Tags: #Google #Microsoft #software engineers
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 12:15 pm
