Domino's Pizza launches India's first plant-based meat pizza

Domino's Pizza on December 22 introduced India's first plant protein-based pizza. Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates QSR chain Domino's Pizza, launched 'The Unthinkable Pizza' made entirely from plant-based proteins with the sensory properties of chicken.

The popularity of plant protein-based products across the world inspired Domino's to come up with the 'Unthinkable Pizza'. "Plant proteins have caught the imagination of consumers around the world, and Domino’s Pizza is the first QSR brand to bring this latest trend to India. Introduced after extensive consumer testing, 'The Unthinkable Pizza' will provide both vegetarians and nonvegetarians an interesting and innovative option in the menu," the company.

Commenting on it, Jubilant FoodWorks CEO Pratik Pota said, "We are delighted to launch India's first plant protein-based product, The Unthinkable Pizza. This innovative and 100 percent vegetarian product will allow Indian consumers to experience the plant-protein wave sweeping across the world."

"Domino’s has always brought pioneering innovations to the Indian market, and we are happy to once again be the first to bring this trend to India," he added.

The plant-based protein pizza would be available at all Domino's restaurants across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore.

Spread across the country, Domino’s Pizza has 1,264 restaurants in 281 cities in India. Jubilant FoodWorks holds the India franchise for Domino's Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts brands.