MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Diwali: NASA's "festival of lights" from up above is a sparkling starfield

Shylaja Varma
November 05, 2021 / 03:04 PM IST
Diwali 2021: NASA shared an image of stars captured by Hubble Space Telescope. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @NASA)

Diwali 2021: NASA shared an image of stars captured by Hubble Space Telescope. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @NASA)


US space agency NASA today sent its Diwali wishes with a stunning image of a cluster of stars.

The photo is of a densely packed, roughly spherical collection of stars, that lies close to the center of the Milky Way. It was captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

“Happy #Diwali to all who celebrate! This stellar festival of lights, called a globular cluster, was captured by @NASAHubble. It contains a densely-packed collection of colorful stars close to the heart of the Milky Way,” NASA tweeted.

People responded to the Diwali wish, with some terming the photo the real festival of lights.

“The real #FestivalOfLights is what we see during the #night time in the clear #sky. Sadly it's difficult to see that because of the fake one we celebrate on #Earth by #bursting #crackers,” Twitter user Pragyan said.

Close

Related stories

 

The point made by the user seem valid as pollution levels shot through the roof in cities like Delhi after people celebrated Diwali with firecrackers, in violation of the cracker ban in the capital amid a sharp increase in fumes from farm fires.

NASA's Diwali post received over 1,500 retweets and over 3,000 'likes'.

US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Apple chief Tim Cook were among those who wished people on Diwali. Biden posted on Twitter a picture of him lighting diyas (earthen lamps) along with First Lady Jill Biden at the White House.

Diwali, or Deepavali, marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.
Shylaja Varma
Tags: #Diwali #Milky Way #NASA
first published: Nov 5, 2021 02:12 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.