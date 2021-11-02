Diwali to be federal holiday in US? Lawmaker to introduce bill in big push for Indian-Americans

Carolyn Maloney is a Democrat Congresswoman from New York. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @RepMaloney)

In what could be a big push for the Indian-American community, an American lawmaker is expected to introduce a bill in the US Congress on Wednesday, seeking to make Diwali a federal holiday in the country.

Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat Congresswoman from New York, will be joined by members of the India Caucus, including Congressmen Ro Khanna and Raja Krishnamoorthi as well as other advocates, to introduce her legislation, news agency ANI reported.

In August, ahead of India’s Independence Day, she introduced legislation to posthumously award Mahatma Gandhi a Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian award in the United States.

In 2016, Maloney had led the successful effort to create the first-in-the-nation Diwali stamp. She had said the Diwali stamp has been one of the highest selling stamps in US postal history.

The US lawmaker is regularly seen at events organised by the Indian-Amercan community and participates in Diwali celebrations almost every year.



It was an honor to celebrate Diwali this evening in Times Square with my friends and colleagues in government.

She had posted a photo of her at the Diwali celebrations at New York’s Times Square on Saturday. “It was an honor to celebrate Diwali this evening in Times Square with my friends and colleagues in government. To all who celebrate, may the gleam of diyas enlighten your spirit and vanquish darkness from your life,” she tweeted.

Diwali is a grand affair for the Indian-American community and every year, US Presidents send their Diwali wishes and celebrate the festival. The tradition of Diwali celebration at the White House was first started by President George Bush. During his term it was celebrated mostly in the India Treaty Room of the adjacent executive office building, which is part of the White House complex. President Bush never personally participated in the White House Diwali celebrations.

In the first year of his presidency, former president Barack Obama lit the ceremonial Diya in the East Room of the White House. In his last year in office in 2016, Obama for the first time observed the festival of lights in the Oval Office.

Last year, Joe Biden, who was then President-elect, had tweeted, “To the millions of Hindus, Jains,Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the Festival of Lights, @DrBiden and I sendour best wishes for a #HappyDiwali. May your new year be filled with hope,happiness, and prosperity. Sal Mubarak.”