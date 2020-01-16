Disney+ generates nearly $100 million in revenue: clocks 41 million subscribers in two months

Two months after Disney+ debuted in November, the streaming video-on-demand service has seen nearly 41 million downloads across Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store for Android.

According to data from Sensor Tower, the Disney+ mobile app was downloaded over 30 million times in Q4 2019, which is quite impressive considering it launched mid-way through November. It has also reportedly generated an estimated USD 97.2 million in user spending on mobile within its first two months.

The subscription service made approximately USD 53.3 million within its first 30 days, which dropped to USD 43.9 million in the second month. The decline in revenue points to low retention as most video subscriptions see increasing month-on-month revenue.

The Disney+ app also hit its first milestone in the US as the first app to surpass 10 million downloads on Google Play Store in a quarter, since Facebook Messenger achieved the feat back in 2017. The 30 million Disney+ downloads in the US were higher than Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu installs in all of 2019.

The growth of the streaming service can be attributed to the popularity of The Mandalorian, the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise. The service also featured a collection of all Star Wars films leading up to the release of the last movie (The Last Jedi) in the franchise. Additionally, the video-on-demand streaming service has access to Disney’s entire database.

Disney’s streaming service is currently available in the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Netherlands. It is slated to arrive in India during the second half of 2020 with several reports indicating that the entire Disney Plus catalogue will be integrated into Hotstar.