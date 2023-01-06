Diesel's Rs 60,000 jacket reminds Twitter of cabbage, PUBG's ghillie suit and more

The green, puffer jacket from Diesel is priced at Rs 60,000 and is available in blue as well. (Image: Escapeplace__/Twitter)

Luxury brand Diesel has done it again. After the Italian clothing company was ridiculed for a mini skirt that looked like a belt, Diesel has launched a jacket that the internet says looks like a cabbage.

The green, puffer jacket is priced at Rs 60,000 and is available in blue as well. The website lists the jacket as “W-Ralle regular fit dyed/washed winter jacket”.

On Twitter user shared the photo and said: “Patta gobhi jaisa dikhne ke liye inko ₹60,000 du main? (Should I pay Rs 60,000 to look like a cabbage?)”

Another user commented that it looked like a custard apple to her.

One user said this is a ghillie suit found in the game PUBG.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Yesterday Petrol Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹106 106 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Yesterday Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹94 94 View more Show

“Pagal yeh ghilie suit hai Pubg waala, Drop me milta hai, bahot bahumulya hai (Stupid this is the ghillie suit from Pubg, you get it in drops, its priceless),” he tweeted.

Another said cows will be after if someone wears this in public.



Behen itna mehenga kon leta hai 60000 mein humare yaha Activa aa jati hai

— Mehsiahhh #biskuttout (@JJculer21) January 4, 2023



Yeh Pehen Ke Aap Phul Goobi dikhoge isliye 50K.

— Hem RS (@Hemrs4u) January 4, 2023



PUBG ki yaad aa gai isko dekh kr

— Ayeeeyouuu (@jstpotterhead22) January 3, 2023



Sach me petrol aur DIESEL kaafi mehnga ho gaya hai.

— Shivam Sharma (@shivamars) January 4, 2023

Here are some more reactions:

The original tweet went viral with almost 1900 likes and several comments.