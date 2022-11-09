Diesel's Rs 74,000 skirt that apparently looks like a belt has internet confused

The Rs 74,15 Diesel skirt/belt has grabbed the internet’s attention. (Image: @diesel/Instagram)

High street fashion brands and luxury designer labels often come up with eye-catching yet bizarre pieces of clothing or accessories. While Balenciaga’s Rs 1.4 lakh “trash bag” could have taken the crown or crazy ideas easily, Diesel may just as well find a place on the list.



the diesel skirt literally looks like the hip brace i have to wear to prevent dislocations pic.twitter.com/ptqPFCD3hD

— Peach (-1.2/-33 lbs) (@justafewmorelbs) November 2, 2022

The Italian clothing company has come up with a skirt that has divided the internet. “The diesel skirt literally looks like the hip brace I have to wear to prevent dislocations,” one Twitter comment read. The skirt, put in place with velcro has an uncanny resemblance to a belt.

And while the interne debates the practicality of it, many have pointed out that the skirt is simply a belt.

Weeks ago, the retail company posted photos of its latest item worn by Oscar winner Nicole Kidman on Instagram that confused people. The comments were not exactly kind either.

The “mini skirt” is Diesel’s creative director Glenn Martens’ creation aimed to showcase 2000’s style which saw a rise in low-waist bottoms. The 795 Pound (Rs 74,154) skirt/belt has grabbed the internet’s attention.

“Genuine question. Did you look at that ‘skirt’ and think of practicality?” The video was essentially an unboxing and review of the ‘skirt’,” one user asked in a TikTok video.

“I am hysterically laughing in leather class. This looks like a last-minute assignment someone would make hours before the garment was due only to still fail. How people still get duped into buying this overpriced fake fashion is a mystery,” another Twitter user wrote.

“I'm sorry but who sees the diesel skirt and thinks "yeah I'm gonna buy it to wear it on a daily basis it's gonna be so practical" it's literally a show piece,” another comment read.



runway fashion Can be practical but it’s not meant to be. Some pieces are just meant to be gauked at as art as it’s walked in for a minute, used in editorials or for a quick red carpet look.

— cam (@killuascam) November 3, 2022



I’m gonna break my silence. The skirt is so ugly. People liked it bc the models made it look good. The desing is ugly, the fit is horrible. They hyped the models and everyone fell for it bc no way girls were saying this is a better replacement for the miumiu skirt.

— Eli (@okloveli) November 3, 2022



Bc you’re paying for brand and not quality. Luxury/High Fashion has taken the worst turn in the past 20 years and now thwy dgaf about actual construction quality. I tried a few balmain dresses once and one felt legit primark \ the mark up is all they care

— (M)ariana (@piercetheteixas) November 3, 2022

Here are some more comments:What are your thoughts about the skirt?