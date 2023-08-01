Plane window shade missing, woman's DIY project mid-flight to block light

Ally Shapiro's TikTok went viral with over 4.3 million views. (Image: @allyshapiro/Instagram)

A passenger recently shared her frustrating experience of making a DIY window shade herself on a Delta Airlines flight because the one next to her seat was broken and she needed to sleep.

Ally Shapiro, a content creator and daughter of "The Real Housewives of New York City" alum Jill Zarin, took to TikTok to share her ordeal. The now-viral video, with over 4.3 million views, showed Shapiro creatively using a Delta safety booklet as a makeshift window shade after hers broke while flying from Nimes, France, to New York.

"When you pay for an extremely expensive international flight that's 8 hours long, you would think a window shade would be included," Shapiro, 32, captioned the TikTok. "They offered me tape and safety books (ironically) so I could tape it myself."

The reality TV star expressed her disappointment with the airline, stating, "I used to be a very loyal Delta customer, but this was just insane."

In follow-up videos, Shapiro revealed that the ticket for the flight cost around $2,000 and explained that the window was not tinted and already had tape on it. She also criticized the initial flight attendant for being "very rude and very dismissive," but praised a later crew member who was "much more friendly" and provided her with tape and booklets to create a DIY window shade.

"As someone who already has so much anxiety when I fly, this was a really sucky situation for me, and I wish they could have handled it better, or at least offered us a different seat, because I could not fly like this," Shapiro expressed her frustration.

Moreover, Shapiro raised concerns about the airline's response to her complaint. Delta reportedly offered her 15,000 miles as compensation, equivalent to approximately $150.

Read: Overweight passenger stuck in first class plane seat hoisted out after 3-hour ordeal

Many users expressed shock and solidarity with Shapiro's experience. One user commented, "No window shade AND you weren't allowed to swap seats?! That's crazy!" Another user criticized airlines in general, stating, "These airlines are getting worse and costing more. How?!"

Delta Airlines has not publicly responded to Shapiro's TikTok yet.