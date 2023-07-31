Overweight passenger stuck in first class plane seat hoisted out after 3-hour ordeal

The man was hoisted out of his seat after a three-hour ordeal. (Representational)

A British Airways flight from Nigeria to London was faced with an unexpected problem on Sunday morning when an overweight passenger found himself stuck in his first-class seat upon landing. As hundreds of people were disembarking after a six-and-a-half-hour journey, the "mortified" man was left stuck in his seat.

Throughout the flight, the man had indulged in the opulence of the £7,000 (Rs 7.40 lakh) suite, relishing the food, wine, and overall comfort. However, when the plane touched down at Heathrow at 5 am, he faced an uncomfortable realization - he was unable to get up from his seat. Members of the flight crew sprang into action to assist him while ensuring he remained calm.

According to reports from The Sun, a note was sent out in the matter. "A volumetric passenger is stuck in seat 1A. The plan is to remove the suite door and use a hoist to eject [him] from the seat."

He was rescued from his seat and ordeal, three hours later.

One insider at British Airways described the situation as "astonishing" given that the first-class seats are known for their spaciousness. While the incident may have initially sounded amusing, passengers empathized with the man's "abject humiliation" during the ordeal, according to reports.

In May, a TikTok video went viral, showing a woman being weighed before being allowed to board, sparking heated discussions about whether airlines were being "cruel" or merely adhering to weight limits for safety reasons.

Similarly, a political commentator, Sydney Watson, took to Twitter last year, expressing her discomfort when seated between two “overweight” individuals during a three-hour flight.

American Airlines had a curt reply. "Our passengers come in all different shapes and sizes. We're sorry you were uncomfortable on your flight."