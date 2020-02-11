Delhi election results 2020: Sheila Dikshit's son blames top brass

Former Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit: “Kharab tab lagta hai ke jab hamarey bhi sthal sena adhyaksh, ek sadak ke, matlab gundey ki tarah apne bayaan detey hain. (I feel bad when our Army chief makes speeches like a street thug)… What’s there in their (Pakistan) Army. Some mafia-type people. But why does our Army chief also speak in this way. See, we have culture, dignity, depth and strength. We are seen as an example in the world. If we also behave in this manner, it makes us small).” (Image: Twitter/@_SandeepDikshit)

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, whose mother Sheila Dikshit was the last Congress leader to rule the national capital, predicted earlier that the party would not fare well in the Delhi Assembly election.

Blaming the Delhi unit of the Congress party for adopting a lackadaisical approach, he said on February 10 that their loss was looming large.

A day before the vote counting for the high-octane February 8 election began, Dikshit said: “I believe the Congress will perform very badly. I knew it from September itself.” He added it was evident from the laxity exhibited by the Delhi in-charges of the party.

Dikshit further said: “... Two-three people from Delhi Congress and All India Congress Committee (AICC) can directly be held responsible for ruining the campaign.”

Blaming the top brass of Congress leadership, the politician upheld the exit poll results, stating the final results would be similar to the predictions.

He further said: “No one else is to blame. After Congress loses the Assembly polls, different stories will be told to cover up the real reason behind the poor performance.”

Notably, he was not the only party leader to predict doom for Congress ahead of vote counting on February 11. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s wife Preneet Kaur, who is also a parliamentarian, also predicted that the future of Delhi Congress is bleak.

“There is nothing much for Congress in the Delhi Assembly elections. The exit polls have already predicted that the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will form the government in Delhi.”

In the run-up to the elections, the Congress party too had pushed its bigwigs such as Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra into campaigning. However, their efforts couldn’t even match the vigorous energy and tone of the campaigns led by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s stalwarts, and AAP’s development rhetoric.

Besides, the Congress party, which had contested 66 of the 70 constituency seats, had struggled to finalise their list of candidates for the Delhi elections amid reports of fissures ahead of the polls.

With agency inputs