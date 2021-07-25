Delhi could get up to 5 high-mast Tricolors by Aug 15 announced under AAP govt's 'Deshbhakti budget'

Representative image.

The Delhi government has started implementing the schemes announced under its ‘Deshbhakti budget’, with officials saying up to five high-mast Tricolours will be installed in the city by August 15.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has been tasked with the project under which it will install the national flag on 100-feet high polls at 500 locations in the city.

Officials said that initially they will install high-mast Tricolours at about five locations in as many constituencies as a sample exercise.

"To celebrate the country's 75th Independence Day, we are planning to set up high-mast Tricolours in 4-5 assembly constituencies including New Delhi and Patparganj. We are hoping to set up these by August 15. In total, the PWD will install 500 such flags across the city," said a senior PWD official, who wished not to be named.

In March this year, the Delhi government had announced its annual budget themed on patriotism and named ‘Deshbhakti budget’ under which Rs 45 crore has been set aside to install high-mast Tricolour at 500 locations across the national capital.

Officials said that high-mast flags will be set up on the lines of the one at the Connaught Place in such a fashion that at least one is visible at every two-three kilometres.

A PWD official said that a tender for the project has also been floated.

Another senior PWD official said that initially five assembly constituencies have been identified where these flags are to be installed by August 15. These assembly constituencies include New Delhi, Patparganj, Shakurbasti, Kalkaji and Dwarka.

New Delhi is Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s constituency while his deputy Manish Sisodia is elected from Patparganj. Shakurbasti is represented in the assembly by PWD minister Satyendar Jain.

"The PWD has also been directed to conduct a survey and identify public places, parks, grounds, big commercial buildings complexes, big school premises, residential complexes to install high-mast Tricolours. The deadline of installing 500 Tricolours is yet to be fixed," an official said.