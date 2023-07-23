DCP shares pic of Rapido driver, arrests him for masturbating, sending 'love you' texts to Bengaluru woman

Baba also informed that a criminal case has been lodged by the city police station against the guy who was pretending to be a Rapido driver. (Image: @DCPSEBCP/Twitter)

Just yesterday, a horrific incident of a Rapido bike driver masturbating during a ride and sending inappropriate messages later to a Bengaluru woman came to light. Athira Purushothaman tweeted screenshots of the inappropriate messages she received from him. The driver even called her repeatedly afterwards until she blocked his number.

Now, CK Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police of South-East division Bengaluru, shared a post after arresting the driver. Taking to Twitter, the IPS officer shared a blurred image of the Rapido worker. Just nabbed a real sicko on wheels! BCP won't stand for such indecent antics!” he wrote in the caption.

Baba also informed that a criminal case has been lodged by the city police station against the guy who was pretending to be a Rapido driver. “Keep it clean or face the full force of the law,” he continued.



— C K Baba, IPS (@DCPSEBCP) July 22, 2023

According to Purushothaman, the “driver” arrived on a different bike than the one mentioned in the app. He explained that his registered vehicle was under servicing, and she proceeded with the ride after checking the driver’s app to confirm the booking.

“During the journey, we reached a remote area with no other vehicles around. Shockingly, the driver began riding with one hand and engaging in inappropriate behavior (Masturbating while riding the bike). Fearing for my safety, I remained silent throughout the ordeal,” she wrote.

“Once the ride was over, he started relentlessly calling and messaging me on WhatsApp. I had to block his number to stop the harassment,” she said adding that she asked the driver to drop her 200 metres away from her house.

The man also sent her “love you” messages later with kissing and heart emojis.



Thread #SexualHarassement

Today, I went for the Manipur Violence protest at Town Hall Bangalore and booked a @rapidobikeapp auto for my way back home. However, multiple auto cancellations led me to opt for a bike instead. pic.twitter.com/bQkw4i7NvO

— Athira Purushothaman (@Aadhi_02) July 21, 2023

Bengaluru City Police has also arrested the accused now. "Update: FIR has been registered in Electronic City PS and the accused has been arrested," the police department wrote in reply to Baba's tweet.