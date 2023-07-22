Rapido driver masturbated during ride, sent ‘love you’ messages afterwards: Bengaluru woman

A woman has shared inappropriate messages she received from a Rapido driver (Representative image)

Another instance of sexual harassment by a Rapido bike taxi driver has come to light after Bengaluru woman Athira Purushothaman tweeted screenshots of the inappropriate messages she received from him. Purushothaman said the driver masturbated during the ride and called her repeatedly afterwards – until she was forced to block his number.

The Bengaluru woman said she booked a Rapido bike to take her home after attending a protest against Manipur violence in the city. She was taken aback when the driver arrived on a different bike than the one mentioned on the app. He explained that his registered vehicle was under servicing, and Purushothaman proceeded with the ride after checking the driver’s app to confirm the booking.

During the ride, she was shocked when the Rapido driver started masturbating on a lonely stretch of the road. “During the journey, we reached a remote area with no other vehicles around. Shockingly, the driver began riding with one hand and engaging in inappropriate behavior (Masturbating while riding the bike). Fearing for my safety, I remained silent throughout the ordeal,” she wrote.

She paid for the bike taxi online and asked the driver to drop her off about 200 metres away from her house so as not to give away her address, but her ordeal did not end there. “Once the ride was over, he started relentlessly calling and messaging me on WhatsApp. I had to block his number to stop the harassment,” she said.

Purushothaman shared a screenshot of the messages she received from the Rapido driver. He sent her kissing emojis and a message reading “love you” with heart emojis.

The media professional tagged Rapido’s official Twitter account in her thread and asked the company to look into the issue and conduct background checks for drivers. She also said that the driver was calling her from different numbers.

Bengaluru City Police took note of the incident and said that S.J.Park Police Station had been asked to take necessary action.



We have informed to @sjparkps to take necessary action in this regard, Please DM your contact number.

— ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) July 21, 2023



Shockingly enough, this is not the first instance of a Rapido employee harassing customers. In March this year, a Twitter user received similarly distressing messages from her Rapido driver after he dropped her off to her destination. Screenshots she shared online show that the driver told her he only accepted the ride after looking at her profile picture.

“Otherwise I was very far, wouldn’t have come at all,” he wrote in Hindi before his final audacious text: “And yes, another thing, I am not bhaiyya (brother)”.

Only weeks later, another woman who booked a bike taxi through Rapido was forced to jump off the bike to escape the driver’s sexual advances.