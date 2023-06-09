OpenAI's Sam Altman tweets pic with PM Modi, praises India's 'incredible tech ecosystem'

Sam Altman visited India and met PM Modi before leaving for UAE. (Image: @sama/Twitter)

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared a photograph from his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his India visit.

“Great conversation with @narendramodi discussing India's incredible tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from AI. Really enjoyed all my meetings with people in the @PMOIndia,” he tweeted with the picture. Earlier he had said that the meeting was great and that the PM was enthusiastic about AI.

“It was great. It was really fun. He was so enthusiastic, really thoughtful about AI, and the benefits of it. We asked why India has embraced ChatGPT so much and so early. It’s really been fun for us to watch. He had great answers about that,” he revealed at the Digital India Dialogues.



He also added during the session that he spoke about framing global regulations for artificial intelligence and working with stakeholders on using the technology for education with PM Modi.

During a session at Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, he said that they also talked about what opportunities India presents for AI, and about regulation.

“We talked about the opportunities in front for the country, what the country should do, also the need to think about global regulation to make sure we prevent some of the downsides from happening — but it was a great hour,” the OpenAI CEO said.

Altman, whose company has created ChatGPT, said that OpenAI is looking to fund Indian startups and has already held some discussions regarding this.

"We were always amazed by the quality of Indian startups. The energy we are seeing in Indian startups, we are looking to fund them... We had some conversations yesterday on funding startups in India," Altman said.

Altman is currently on a world tour and set to visit Israel, Jordan, Qatar, UAE, and South Korea this week.