    ChatGPT creator Sam Altman meets another CEO in India. This one is his friend from Stanford

    OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is currently in India as part of his world tour. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 08, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST
    Sam Altman, Rohan Verma

    Rohan Verma, CEO of MapmyIndia, with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. (Image credit: @_rohanverma/Twitter)

    OpenAI CEO and ChatGPT creator Sam Altman, currently in India, met a friend from his days at Stanford University – Rohan Verma.

    Rohan Verma, CEO of MapmyIndia, shared a photograph with Sam Altman on Twitter Wednesday. He revealed that the two used to be dormmates during their freshman year at Stanford, where Altman spent two years studying computer science. He later dropped out of the institute to work full time on Loopt, a mobile app which allowed uses to share their location with friends.

    “Special to meet Sam Altman,” wrote Verma. “Of course he is a phenom, and the CEO of OpenAI and so much more. But for me, he is also my friend & dormmate from freshman year at Standford.


    “Excited to see what you’re doing Sam and will do for the world, the positive impact and humanity you bring to tech and society. Enjoy the rest of your India trip and the world tour!” added the CEO of MapmyIndia, who studied electrical engineering at Stanford between 2003-2007.


    Altman, a 38-year-old emerging star of Silicon Valley, is best known as the creator of AI chatbot ChatGPT, which burst into the spotlight late last year, demonstrating an ability to generate essays, poems and conversations from the briefest of prompts.

    Microsoft later laid out billions of dollars to support OpenAI and now uses the firm's technology in several of its products -- sparking a race with Google, which has made a slew of similar announcements.

    Altman is currently in India as part of his world tour. He is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other government officials while in the country.

    The OpenAI CEO has received rapturous welcomes from leaders everywhere from Lagos to London.

    (With inputs from AFP)

    first published: Jun 8, 2023 08:58 am