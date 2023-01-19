Jacinda Ardern will resign next month: Reactions to New Zealand PM's announcement

Jacinda Ardern became the youngest woman premier when she was appointed New Zealand prime minister in 2017.

Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand's youngest prime minister, has announced that she will step down next month. First elected in 2017, and re-appointed in 2020, Ardern, 42, led her country in crises -- the COVID-19 pandemic, the Christchurch mosque shootings and the Whakaari volcano eruption.

At a press conference on Thursday, an emotional Jacinda Ardern said "I no longer have enough in the tank" to stay in the leadership role.

"I had hoped that I would find what I needed to carry on over that period but, unfortunately, I haven't, and I would be doing a disservice to New Zealand to continue," she added.

Ardern was 37 when she was elected New Zealand's prime minister in 2017. She became the youngest female premier. A year later, she made another record by becoming only the second prime minister to give birth while in office.

For most part, Ardern was praised as a compassionate and effective leader. However, after 2020, her popularity began declining amid a rising conservative opposition in New Zealand and worsening economy.

Here is how other leaders reacted to Ardern's announcement:

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Ardern had shown the world how lead with "intellect and strength".

"She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities," Albanese added.



Christopher Luxon, the leader of Labour Party rival New Zealand National Party, said: "She has given her all to this incredibly demanding job and I wish her and her family all the very best for the future."



Ayesha Verrall, New Zealand's minister for COVID-19, spoke of her privilege of having worked alongside Ardern. "Her leadership saved tens of thousands of New Zealand lives," Verrall tweeted.



Australian Senator Penny Wong said Ardern was an inspiration to her and many others.

"Jacinda brought strength, compassion and kindness to leadership, gaining the admiration of so many around the world," Wong wrote. "Australia thanks you for your service and friendship."



Here are some more reactions:



“I leave New Zealanders with a belief that you can be kind, but strong, empathetic but decisive, optimistic but focused. And that you can be your own kind of leader – one who knows when it’s time to go” An inspiring figure even from half a world away. https://t.co/Dm9zrphJRE — Tom Winter (@WinterForMT) January 19, 2023





